The two teams will go head-to-head in the Champions League knockout stage for the third season in a row.

Pep Guardiola's side are the current holders of the competition, defeating Serie A side Inter Milan in the final last season.

Spanish giants Real Madrid want to close the Santiago Bernabeu roof for their Champions League quarter-final first-leg clash with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, according to ESPN.

The Premier League side will be playing Carlo Ancelotti's men for a third season in a row in the competition. Their first encounter saw the two teams go head-to-head in the 2021/22 Champions League semi-finals, with the Spanish outfit securing a dramatic 6-5 aggregate win.

Following a 1-1 draw in the semi-final first leg last season, Guardiola's men would go on to thrash Madrid 4-0 at the Etihad to book their place in the final. The English side would then defeat Serie A side Inter Milan 1-0 to pick up their first-ever Champions League trophy.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The last three sides to knock Real Madrid out of the Champions League have all been English: - Man City - Chelsea - Man City

With the two European powerhouses putting in some iconic performances over the years, the pair will once again square off in the Champions League. But why have Madrid requested to play the first leg under a closed roof?

Madrid have Asked UEFA for Permission to Play With the Roof Closed

They believe it'll create a better atmosphere inside the stadium

Real Madrid have asked UEFA for permission to play the first leg in Spain under a closed roof at the Santiago Bernabeu in an effort to boost the atmosphere for the showdown with City.

City sources confirmed that Madrid have made the request to UEFA, and the decision on whether to play with a closed or opened roof will be taken at a routine pre-match meeting in the build-up to kick-off.

The final decision will be made by the governing body, in conjunction with the appointed referee, Francois Letexier. The provision is that the game must end under the same conditions as it started unless severe weather forces the roof to be either opened or closed.

Ancelotti Gives Thoughts on the Showdown at the Bernabeu

The Italian admits his side played poorly in their 4-0 defeat last season

Set to manage his 200th Champions League, it appears that Ancelotti is feeling the nerves ahead of the clash in Madrid. Before big games, he admits there’s a moment when the heart rate increases and the sweats start. Speaking via The Guardian at his pre-match press conference, the Italian said:

“Defeat is suffering. Victory is … happiness? No. Unfortunately, that’s not true. It’s a relief. There’s happiness if you win a title, but in individual games [only] relief: for a few days, you’re calmer. But then suffering is part of your work, it’s what keeps you alive: the pressure, the stress.”

The former Chelsea boss believes his team are much stronger this year and revealed that his side have learned a lot from the showdown with City last season: “Courage and personality are fundamental in this kind of game. The mental element is important: we need personality. But it was not just mentality, character; it was also technical, football. They pressed us high and we did not find solutions, we didn’t manage that. We want to avoid that in this tie.

“We have had time to prepare this. We have prepared well and I trust we will bring out the best in us in every sense: mentally, physically, technically. We have the quality to compete.”

His comments were refuted by Guardiola at his pre-match press conference. Speaking via Mail Online, the Spaniard said: "At these teams it seems that when you lose it's because you play very badly. That's not the case. We were better and we did many things well. Before we didn’t fly (in Europe). We did it once, we can do it again."