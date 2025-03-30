Manchester United are bracing for a record transfer bid for their club captain, Bruno Fernandes, this summer. According to the Daily Star, Real Madrid have had representatives at virtually every United match recently - both home and away - with scouts keeping a keen eye on the attacking midfielder.

Last season, Fernandes created more big chances than any other player in the Premier League, and this term, he remains in the top three for that metric. As a result, the 30-year-old has attracted attention from some of Europe's biggest clubs. Having built a reputation as something of a one-man force at Old Trafford, it may be time for him to seek a new adventure.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bruno Fernandes has registered 179 chances created in his last 63 Premier League appearances, averaging 2.8 chances per game.

United manager Ruben Amorim will certainly be reluctant to lose his influential captain, but with the club looking to make cuts and raise funds, they may be forced to consider a substantial offer for the midfielder - which could now be on the horizon.

Real Madrid Plan £90m Bid For Bruno Fernandes

He could become Luka Modric's successor at the Bernabeu

After reportedly agreeing to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer ahead of the upcoming summer, there’s growing anticipation within Real Madrid circles that Carlo Ancelotti’s side are preparing for a major squad overhaul. As part of these plans, Fernandes is expected to be brought in as Luka Modric's successor.

The former Tottenham midfielder recently became the oldest player to ever feature for Real Madrid in their illustrious history. But with his contract set to expire at the end of the season and his side’s uncertain start to the 2024/25 campaign, there’s optimism that a formal changing of the guard is imminent.

A £90m transfer would set a new record for Manchester United’s biggest sale, surpassing the £80m Real Madrid paid for Cristiano Ronaldo in June 2009. Fernandes joined United in January 2020 from Sporting Lisbon for £68m.

The Portuguese playmaker has since scored 95 goals in 227 appearances across all competitions, becoming arguably the best signing of the club's post-Ferguson years. He is also the club's top goalscorer this season, with eight goals in 28 Premier League matches, and has been in outstanding form since the turn of the year as the Red Devils look to reach the later stages of the Europa League.