Ever since its introduction to the world of football, VAR technology has been scrutinised thoroughly and regularly.

Many feel that the game has lost a lot due to its introduction. The game has been slowed right down with a lot of passionate moments being taken with a pinch of salt in the worry that VAR will spoil the party.

Despite criticism, it has definitely made a huge impact on the game and is actively changing outcomes that would not have happened in previous generations.

One league which has felt this impact is La Liga in Spain.

A league table has been produced on as.com to show how the season would have panned out if VAR hadn't played any part.

Real Madrid would have been champions without VAR

In reality, Barcelona were named champions in Spain as they finished on 88 points which left them 10 points ahead of Real Madrid's tally of 78.

Incredibly, there would have been a 12-point swing if VAR was not in use over the course of the season.

There were four occasions for both sides that VAR was judged to have been decisive for both sides.

Whether the technology helped the referee come to the right decision or the system actually incorrectly made a game-changing call, was all taken into consideration.

This hypothetical scenario would have seen Los Blancos finish their campaign with an additional six points whereas their rivals would be six points worse off.

While a VAR decision at the time might not seem so significant in the grand scheme of things, over the course of a season, it all adds up.

The final LA Liga table without VAR

Sevilla benefited from VAR more than anyone else in La Liga

VAR decisions went against Real Madrid more than anyone else with Carlo Ancelotti's men suffering 17 times.

In contrast to this, Sevilla were the team to have the most calls go in their favour with the help of video technology.

They had 13 decisions that went for them over the whole campaign which means they were the most assisted team in the Spanish top division by VAR.

Interestingly however, the club from Seville would have finished 12th place in both scenarios and would have only been two points better off than they were.

A team that can feel really hard done by is Rayo Vallecano as without VAR they would have incredibly made it into European competition instead of finishing 11th place.

If you are a Real Madrid fan, you are gutted by this outcome, but a huge sigh of relief will be heard throughout Catalonia.