Footage from Real Madrid’s victory against Cadiz on Saturday night has shown Antonio Rudiger being abused by some of the home fans.

Items were thrown from the crowd at the German international, who wanted to give his shirt away to a young fan.

It was an excellent result for Los Blancos, who continued their good form going into the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Chelsea.

Nacho Fernandez gave them the lead late in the game with an excellent strike from just outside the penalty area.

Four minutes later, Marco Asensio scored his second goal in two games when he finished an incisive team move to secure all three points.

Despite the win, Madrid remain 10 points behind Barcelona in La Liga, with the title more or less wrapped up at this point.

However, Carlo Ancelotti will hope to build momentum as he looks to win a second consecutive Champions League trophy.

Rudiger abused by home fans after the game

Following the conclusion of the match though, there were ugly scenes inside the Nuevo Mirandilla.

As the final whistle went, Rudiger headed over to the away supporters to give his thanks.

He then spots a young fan in the crowd and then climbs up the advertising board to hand them his shirt.

But while all this is going on, the Cadiz fans can be heard and seen hurling abuse at the German defender.

Some have even alleged that racist insults were said.

Rudiger gestures back to them before handing his shirt over, pointing at his head as he looks to shrug it off.

As he climbs down and walks away from the fans, he then turns back around and seemingly points at a spot in front of him, with the defender becoming angrier with the Cadiz section.

But the abuse continued, and a video recorded from higher up in the stadium shows fans throwing items at the defender.

That video and a third piece of footage then show one Cadiz player confronting Rudiger on the pitch, with tensions rising between the two players.

Members of staff intervene, with Rudiger then exiting the pitch as the abuse continues and more stuff is thrown at him.

You can watch all three clips of the incident below.

Watch: Rudiger abused by Cadiz fans following Madrid’s win

What next for Madrid?

Although Rudiger experienced a hostile atmosphere in Spain last night, he is likely to get a warmer reception on Tuesday when he returns to Stamford Bridge for the second leg of Madrid's Champions League tie against Chelsea.

The 30-year-old spent five years in west London, and his performances under Thomas Tuchel in 2021 played a vital role in helping the Blues lift a second Champions League trophy.

Madrid come into the game 2-0 up on aggregate, thanks to goals from Karim Benzema and Asensio.

While Rudiger did not start the first leg, he did come on as a substitute, making a goal-saving tackle late in the game to deny Mason Mount.

Chelsea will hope to catch him and Madrid on an off day, with Frank Lampard’s side needing three goals to overturn the deficit on Tuesday 18 April.