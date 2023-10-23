Highlights A punter's 18-fold accumulator bet was ruined by Real Madrid drawing 1-1 against Sevilla, costing him a huge win.

Sergio Ramos' goal-line clearance prevented Real Madrid from taking the lead, potentially changing the outcome of the game and the bettor's luck.

This wasn't the bettor's only near-win ruined by Real Madrid; another 17-fold accumulator bet was also just short of winning him some cash.

When this one unlucky punter initially included Spanish behemoths Real Madrid in his 18-fold accumulator, he would’ve assumed that his Los Blancos selection was a banker. Well, think again.

Twitter user @CharlesTaylor99 lumped £5 on his hefty bet over the weekend, and it was going swimmingly with 17 of his 18 selections coming in. Premier League sides Brentford, Manchester City, Newcastle United and Manchester United all enjoyed victories, while the punter secured an early pay-out, courtesy of Bet365, on Nottingham Forest's contest against Luton as they had earned themselves a two-goal lead.

Blackburn beat Cardiff, Huddersfield one-upped QPR, while Southampton, Leicester and Rangers all won their 3pm games. Serie A duo Inter Milan and Lazio both stormed to victory over Torino and Sassuolo, respectively, as did Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain. However, everything came crashing down because of Madrid drawing 1-1 against Sevilla on Saturday, with an own goal from David Alaba followed by an equaliser from Daniel Darvajal.

The only Sunday game included was Roma vs Monza, in which he had bet on a win for the former. With his bet already down and out, however, he would’ve been keen to see Jose Mourinho’s side fall to defeat.

Unfortunately, luck was just not on the punter’s side over the weekend, as a 90th minute goal from Stephan El Shaarawy secured all three points for the Giallorossi. What this one bettor has learnt from the weekend is that life is simply not fair.

Sergio Ramos goal line clearance to blame for punter’s huge loss

To rub further salt in the wounds, it took the heroics of ex-Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos, while he was not trying to disturb the peace between Antonio Rudiger and himself, to put in a game-defining clearance in the goalmouth to prevent the selection coming through.

The Spaniard – inevitably - had a big part to play in the game and that is exactly the case for this unfortunate bettor. With the score level at 0-0, Ramos threw his body in front of David Alaba’s goal bound attempt, which looked destined to caress the back of the net.

Should that have gone in, who knows what would've happened? But Real Madrid would have been firmly in the driving seat and on course for an emphatic victory, especially for this hopeful punter. That 1-1 draw could easily have been 2-1 or more had they taken the lead then.

Punter misses out on life-changing money

So, Madrid picked up their first draw of the 2023/24 season, Jude Bellingham wasn’t able to muster a moment of genius and Ramos will forever be a figure of dismay for this punter. But the real question is how much did he nearly win? Just the mere £91,494.46. Don't believe us? You can check out the full slip below:

Match Bet Odds Brentford vs Burnley Brentford 1.8 Newcastle vs Crystal Palace Newcastle 1.44 Manchester City vs Brighton Manchester City 1.33 Nottingham Forest vs Luton Nottingham Forest 1.7 Manchester Utd vs Sheffield Utd Manchester Utd 1.36 Blackburn vs Cardiff Blackburn 2 Huddersfield vs QPR Huddersfield 1.85 Hull vs Southampton Southampton 2.3 Swansea vs Leicester Leicester 1.72 Rangers vs Hibernian Rangers 1.4 Sevilla vs Real Madrid Real Madrid 1.8 Celta Vigo vs Atlético Madrid Ateltico Madrid 2.2 Torino vs Inter Milan Inter Milan 1.7 Sassuolo vs Lazio Lazio 2.5 Roma vs Monza Roma 1.7 Darmstadt vs RB Leipzig RB Leipzig 1.5 Mainz vs Bayern Munich Bayern Munich 1.3 PSG vs Strasbourg PSG 1.16

All it would’ve taken was one more goal, and he would’ve been running around his living room knowing a mouth-watering amount of money was about to be all his. He couldn't believe his bad luck, though, posting his bet slip to X and captioning it: “Real Madrid done me over for 92k.” He then replied to the tweet, saying: “Bellingham ain’t my starboy anymore.”

Incredibly, this wasn’t the only bet of his that Madrid managed to single-handedly ruin. He shared another image of a different 17-fold accumulator which was also whiskers away from landing, one that would have won him £4,500.

To be so close but still so far from winning such a healthy amount must be absolute gut-wrenching, and we can only imagine the sort of conversations he’ll be having today as he rocks up to work. Maybe it’s time to deactivate the Bet365 account...