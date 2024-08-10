Highlights Endrick's has named his top five favourite players of all time.

He snubbed Brazilian icons Pele, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and Neymar.

Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton also makes the list.

Real Madrid's newest wonderkid Endrick has raised some eyebrows when discussing who his five favourite players of all time are. The 18-year-old is aiming to settle in quickly in the Spanish capital and could make his competitive debut for the club in less than a week when Madrid takes on Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup.

Ahead of Wednesday's clash, the youngster was asked which players he idolised growing up in Brazil. His answer not only showcases the depth of his footballing knowledge, including one of the earliest Ballon d'Or winners, but will also go down well with two of his new teammates in particular.

Endrick Names Vinicius Jr as One of His Favourite Players

The teenager also chose Jude Bellingham

When asked about who his five favourite footballers were, Endrick selected four names that are intrinsically linked with his new club:

"Cristiano [Ronaldo], Bobby [Charlton], [Ferenc] Puskas, Vinicius [Jr] and Jude Bellingham."

The inclusion of new colleagues Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham is perhaps the most surprising choice of the five, with the latter only being three years older than the teenage sensation. However, it is a testament to how young Endrick is, as it is entirely possible that the likes of Vinicius Jr and Bellingham could've impacted him in his formative years as a player.

Los Blancos' greatest ever player, Cristiano Ronaldo is also included to the shock of nobody, as the Brazilian has already revealed in an interview with the Daily Mail just how much influence the Portuguese icon has had on him:

"My dream since I was little, has always been to play for Real Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo is one of my biggest idols. So it is a great pride to know that I will wear the same shirt he wore."

Goal machine Ferenc Puskas also makes the top five, as did Manchester United hero, the late Sir Bobby Charlton – despite both having long retired way before the Real Madrid teenager was even born. Endrick had previously paid tribute to the 1966 Ballon d'Or winner after scoring his first international goal against England at Wembley Stadium back in March.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sir Bobby Charlton was the 10th recipient of the famous Ballon d'Or award and the first England player to be crowned World Player of the Year.

Ancelotti Reacts to Endrick Pre-Season Debut

The Italian manager was quick to praise his newest star

The young Brazilian made his first appearance in Real Madrid colours during a 1-0 pre-season defeat against Italian giants AC Milan. Despite the result, Endrick made a positive impression and was a consistent threat for his opponents to contend with. After the match, his manager, Carlo Ancelotti, was full of praise for the future superstar. The 65-year-old labelled him as 'something truly special', stating:

"He's very fast, very dangerous in tight spaces, has the ability to turn with speed in little space, very agile in getting himself free, and all these qualities he has means he's a great talent. It's rare to see a player with these types of characteristics."

Expectations are high for Endrick at the Santiago Bernabeu, with more than 40,000 fans attending his official unveiling in July.