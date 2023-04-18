Real Madrid have come out swinging on social media in response to controversial comments made by Barcelona president Joan Laporta.

Speaking during a press conference to address the ongoing investigation into claims the Catalan club had paid referees for preferential treatment, the 60-year-old Laporta launched a stinging attack on Real, stating that Los Blancos had been historically favoured by Spanish football chiefs.

Relations between the two fierce rivals have hit a new low in recent weeks after it emerged that Real intend to give evidence against Barcelona as part of the investigation.

Barcelona respond after alleged payments to referee chief

Laporta immediately responded by cancelling the traditional lunch between directors from both clubs before every El Clasico match.

Laporta's brutal rant against Real Madrid

However, he took things a stage further with his accusations during the press conference when he blasted Real, branding them 'a club of the regime'.

Per a translation from the Daily Mail, Laporta raged: "Everyone knows that Real Madrid is a club historically favoured by refereeing mistakes.

"For seven decades the presidents of the referees have been ex-Madrid members, ex-players or ex-managers, sometimes all at the same time! For Madrid to add their name to the lawsuit is an unprecedented exercise in cynicism."

Real were understandably angered by the Laporta's words and responded emphatically on Monday evening, sharing a four-minute video outlining Barcelona's alleged links to former Spanish dictator Francisco Franco.

Under Franco's fascist rule between 1939 and 1975, millions of Spaniards were subjected to a series of violent human rights abuses. The country only became a democracy after his death.

Per Goal, Real's rebuttal video claims that Barcelona had a close relationship with Franco during his reign - and received favourable treatment as a result. The video also claims that the dictator was offered three medals by Barcelona after apparently stepping into 'save them' on a number of occasions. He was later even made an honorary club member.

As one of the most infamous figures in Spanish history, these accusations linking Barca and Franco carry significant weight. Journalist Eduardo Hagn described the video as 'one of the most insane tweets I've ever seen from a club account'.

Real and Barcelona have always had a ferocious rivalry on the pitch, but this is mud-slinging on a different level.

You can check out the full (Spanish language) video below, which was viewed more than 13 million times in less than 12 hours.

Video: Real Madrid's astonishing response to Joan Laporta's accusations of cheating

Given how heated things have become between the two clubs, it's likely for the best that they won't meet again this season.

Both picked up a win apiece in their two La Liga clashes this team, with Real triumphing at the Bernabeu in October and Barcelona picking up the spoils at Camp Nou last month.

Barca also defeated Real in the final of the Spanish Super Cup back in January, although Carlo Ancelotti's side gained revenge with a 4-1 aggregate win in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey.

Barcelona, who are 11 points clear of Real at the top of the La Liga table, deny any wrongdoing in the investigation into payments made to referees.