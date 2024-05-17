Highlights Real Madrid's new home kit for 2024/25 boasts a classic white and grey design with a stylish houndstooth pattern, sure to please fans.

The club's bold orange and black away kit is a departure from tradition, while the grey and white third kit offers a more classic look.

With Mbappe potentially joining the squad, Madrid's impressive young core and iconic kits set the stage for another successful season.

Real Madrid's home kit, away kit and third kit for the 2024/25 season have all been leaked online and shared by FootyHeadlines. It's set to be a massive year for Los Blancos, with Kylian Mbappe potentially on his way to the team in the summer. Having wrestled the La Liga title back from Barcelona this season, the Spanish side could potentially finish the campaign with yet another Champions League trophy. Madrid are set to duke it out with Borussia Dortmund in the final of Europe's biggest competition on June 1 at Wembley Stadium.

Related How Much Money Dortmund or Real Madrid Will Get For Winning Champions League A total of £1.74bn is split among the 32 competing clubs - but here's a full breakdown of how the prize money is distributed.

Success would see the club bring the iconic trophy home for a record-extending 15th time. With an impressive young core made up of the likes of Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni, next season could be even better for the club, and now we know what they'll look like as they defend their league title, with the reveal of all three of the club's new kits.

Real Madrid Home Kit

Colours: White, grey and black

Getting the home kit design right is one of the most important things a club can do when preparing for a new season. In terms of operations away from the pitch, anyway. It's the shirt that will be seen more often than any other and is essentially a club's brand for the next 12 months. Fortunately for Madrid fans, it looks like the club have got this design nailed on.

The brand-new home shirt is a thing of beauty, and whether it's the short-sleeved, or long-sleeved iteration, it looks very easy on the eye. The new shirt features a fairly large Adidas logo and, while the majority of it is white, it also has a grey houndstooth pattern threaded all over it. The shirt also features black stripes on the sleeves and around the neckline. It's a solid design and will look even better if a certain French superstar is wearing it next season.

Related How Real Madrid Could Line Up if They Sign Kylian Mbappe With Kylian Mbappe he's leaving Paris Saint-Germain, the Real Madrid target could form a key part of the Spanish side's squad next season.

Real Madrid Away Kit

Colours: Orange and black

While there's a sense of traditionalism to Real Madrid's new home kit, their away one is quite the bold move. Rather than limit themselves to subtle colours, the club will showcase some very bright, orange colours next season whenever they don this one. The kit is similar to the orange shirt they donned in 2013-14 - one of the many seasons in which they won the Champions League.

It's sure to receive mixed reactions from some fans, with the colour scheme quite a change from the norm. It's a brave move from the club, though, and there's a strong chance that a kit like this will be remembered fondly years after Los Blancos stop wearing it.

Real Madrid's Third Kit

Colours: Grey and white

To round off their brand-new kits, Madrid have gone for another classic approach with their third kit. The stylish, grey shirt, sprinkled with white around the sleeves and on the old school collar is a thing of beauty. The classic Adidas logo fits perfectly and this feels like the sort of shirt that could quickly become a fan favourite. It's easy to imagine there will be armies of Madrid faithful wearing this very interesting new shirt.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Real Madrid won their 35th La Liga title this season, more than anyone else in the league's history

All in all, it looks like Madrid have got all three of their brand-new designs for next season absolutely spot on. There's plenty of variety throughout the different kits and whether you enjoy a more classic approach, a bold, out-there design or signature call-back, there is something for just about everyone in the set of kits the club will release next year.