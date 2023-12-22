Highlights Deportivo Alaves had a point snatched from them in the 92nd minute by Lucas Vazquez's last-gasp header, causing their manager Luis Garcia to lose his temper.

Vazquez's goal helped Real Madrid secure a win and move to the top of La Liga, giving them hope of winning the Spanish title this season.

Alaves' defeat dampens their chances of avoiding relegation, with their next game against Real Sociedad, while Real Madrid will face Mallorca after the Christmas break.

Deportivo Alaves looked to be heading towards one point against Spanish behemoths Real Madrid as the pair locked horns in their all-important La Liga fixture. But Lucas Vazquez’s last-gasp header made Alaves boss Luis Garcia lose his head in quite spectacular fashion.

Carlo Ancelotti and his side looked poised to earn a share of the spoils at Estadio de Mendizorroza with little to no clear-cut chances swinging in their favour. Matters were made tougher when Nacho Fernandez received his marching orders in the 54th minute, reducing Ancelotti’s outfit down to 10 men.

The La Liga titans managed to pop up in the dying embers with a match winner courtesy of Vazquez. It was much to the dismay of Garcia, however, as the 51-year-old’s hot-headed reaction was caught on camera and has emerged online.

Vazquez’s header infuriates Alaves manager

The hosts had a point snatched from them in the 92nd minute

After 92 minutes of a lacklustre goalless draw had played out, Vazquez was on hand to ensure that Madrid fired themselves to the top of the domestic standings. Toni Kroos stood over the corner kick with a sea of white shirts bombarding the Alaves penalty area, hoping to get any sort of touch on the German’s whipped ball.

Kroos delivered an inch-perfect cross that caused the hosts a myriad of problems with Vazquez, one of the smaller players on the field, latching onto it. The Spaniard, 32, headed the ball into the ground, leaving the hapless Antonio Sivera rooted to the spot.

While the Madrid players and dugout were wheeling away in jubilation, the same cannot be said for Garcia. Vazquez’s stoppage time finish was all too much as he proceeded to go into full meltdown mode.

Understandably perplexed at his side’s subpar defending, he knocked over an ice cooler before grabbing one of his staff members by their jacket. Ripping off his own jacket as he returned to his side in the dugout, he then took his hat off and threw it on the ground in frustration.

As he returned to his seat, Garcia could be seen shaking with anger as his Basque side had just had a hard-earned point snatched from their grasp, while dampening their chances of avoiding a relegation dogfight. Perhaps a tad over the top, but you can understand why the Spanish boss was so unhappy.

Real Madrid top of La Liga at Christmas

Ancelotti's side are level on points with Girona

Vazquez's header was enough to see Ancelotti’s outfit return to Madrid with all the spoils and, as mentioned, top La Liga heading into the Christmas period. They are ahead of second-place Girona on goal difference, and their latest win will provide a big boost to their hopes of regaining the Spanish crown after their arch-rivals Barcelona secured it last season, who recently beat Almeria despite a shocking miss from Ilkay Gundogan.

With Spanish football pausing over the Christmas period, Madrid return to action on Wednesday 3rd January as they take on 14th-placed Mallorca. Next up for Alaves, meanwhile, is a contest against Real Sociedad, a side in the last 16 of the Champions League, on Tuesday 2nd January as they look to extend the gap from the drop zone.