Highlights Real Madrid have appeared in an unrivalled 17 European Cup and Champions League finals since the competition was founded in 1955.

The Spanish giants have only lost three appearances in the showpiece, last tasting defeat at this stage of the competition in 1981.

The likes of Alfredo Di Stefano, Raul and Cristiano Ronaldo have helped Madrid exert a suffocating dominance over European football across multiple eras.

Real Madrid are indelibly linked to the Champions League. European football at the highest level is etched into the very fabric of the club, alongside the crown on their badge on an all-white kit.

When the idealistic Gabriel Hanot came up with the idea of a European Cup, where the best football teams on the continent were pitted against one another, in the mid-1950s, not everyone was so willing to participate. The English Football Association infamously banned all its clubs from taking part. But Madrid embraced the tournament and won its first five editions. Real's immediate pedigree in the biggest club competition ensured that FIFA named them 'the Best Club of the 20th Century'.

The precedent for European domination was set in black and white and continues in the modern day of 4K. As Carlo Ancelotti's current vintage prepares for yet another appearance on the grand continental stage, here is a look back at Real Madrid's performance in every Champions League final.

Real Madrid's Record in Champions League Finals Season Result Venue Attendance 1955/56 Real Madrid 4-3 Reims Parc des Princes 38,239 1956/57 Real Madrid 2-0 Fiorentina Santiago Bernabeu 124,000 1957/58 Real Madrid 3-2 AC Milan Heysel Stadium 67,000 1958/59 Real Madrid 2-0 Reims Neckarstadion 72,000 1959/60 Real Madrid 7-3 Eintracht Frankfurt Hampden Park 127,621 1961/62 Benfica 5-3 Real Madrid Olympisch Stadion 61,257 1963/64 Inter Milan 3-1 Real Madrid Praterstadion 71,333 1965/66 Real Madrid 2-1 Partizan Heysel Stadium 46,745 1980/81 Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid Parc des Princes 48,360 1997/98 Juventus 0-1 Real Madrid Amsterdam Arena 48,500 1999/00 Real Madrid 3-0 Valencia Stade de France 80,000 2001/02 Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 Real Madrid Hampden Park 50,499 2013/14 Real Madrid 4-1 Atletico Madrid Estadio da Luz 60,976 2015/16 Real Madrid 1-1 (5-3 pens) Atletico Madrid San Siro 71,942 2016/17 Juventus 1-4 Real Madrid Millennium Stadium 65,842 2017/18 Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium 61,561 2021/22 Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid Stade de France 75,000

3:38 Related UEFA Champions League winners list Established in 1955, the Champions League is the pinnacle of club football, with every winner writing themselves into history.

Real Madrid vs Reims

13th June 1956

Real Madrid's unprecedented reign as the 'Kings of Europe' can be traced back to one figure, Alfredo Di Stefano. An all-rounder who inspired such widespread admiration that his contemporaries regularly rated him higher than Pele, the omnipresent Argentine was the sun around which Madrid's star additions orbited.

It was fitting - and predictable - that Di Stefano should be the one to begin Madrid's fightback in the inaugural European Cup final against French side Reims. After falling 2-0 down inside the opening 10 minutes, Di Stefano halved the deficit before the criminally underrated Hector Rial levelled the score. Centre-back Marquitos ignored cries from his teammates to charge forward and fire Madrid into a lead they would not relinquish.

Match Details Result Real Madrid 4-3 Reims Venue Parc des Princes Attendance 38,239 Real Madrid scorers Alfredo Di Stefano (14'), Hector Rial (30', 79'), Marquitos (67') Reims scorers Michel Leblond (6'), Jean Templin (10'), Michel Hidalgo (62')

Real Madrid vs Fiorentina

30th May 1957

During Real Madrid's golden sequence of five consecutive European Cups, they only won two of the 10 domestic trophies available. But in 1956/57, Madrid were imperious on all fronts, winning domestically and abroad with swagger.

The capital outfit swatted aside Manchester United in the semi-finals and left a young Bobby Charlton, who would go on to become one of the club's greatest players of all time but watched the first leg from the stands, thinking: "These people just aren't human." Fiorentina goalkeeper Giuliano Sarti produced a divine display of his own to keep the final goalless until Alfredo Di Stefano converted a second-half penalty and Paco Gento completed the victory with a delightful chip.

Match Details Result Real Madrid 2-0 Fiorentina Venue Santiago Bernabeu Attendance 124,000 Real Madrid scorers Alfredo Di Stefano (69' pen), Paco Gento (75') Fiorentina scorers N/A

Real Madrid vs AC Milan

28th May 1958

Paco Gento had a lot of golden memories to choose from when considering the greatest moment of his trophy-laden career. After sifting through his 12 La Liga titles and six European Cups - both record hauls for a single player - the jet-heeled winger settled upon the 1958 final against AC Milan as his peak.

The Italian side, who would go on to claim the trophy five years later, twice took the lead, capitalising upon the nerves laced through a Madrid squad expected to effortlessly complete a hat-trick of European crowns. Gento rose above the tension to lash an extra-time winner into the bottom corner. "Everyone was relieved as much as delighted," he later reflected.

Match Details Result Real Madrid 3-2 AC Milan Venue Heysel Stadium Attendance 67,000 Real Madrid scorers Alfredo Di Stefano (74'), Hector Rial (79'), Paco Gento (107') AC Milan scorers Pepe Schiaffino (59'), Ernesto Grillo (77')

Real Madrid vs Reims

3rd June 1959

After Real Madrid lined up against Reims in the first European Cup final, they left with the big-eared trophy and the French club's best player. Within months of the 1956 showpiece, Raymond Kopa was lining up in all-white. The dainty playmaker may have left Champagne country, but the fizz continued to flow as Madrid racked up the silverware.

Kopa was capable of spell-binding moments, which were recognised with his triumph in the 1957 Ballon d'Or vote. But he didn't produce his best display against his former employers in the following year's European final. Enrique Mateos gave Madrid an early lead before Di Stefano underscored why he would win the 1958 Ballon d'Or with a game-sealing second-half goal.

Match Details Result Real Madrid 2-0 Reims Venue Neckarstadion Attendance 72,000 Real Madrid scorers Enrique Mateos (1'), Alfredo Di Stefano (47') Reims scorers N/A

Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt

18th May 1960

No match in Real Madrid's long, illustrious history is mythologised to the same extent as the 1960 European Cup final. Brazilian winger Canario hailed the 7-3 romp against Eintracht Frankfurt as the "best game" of Madrid's golden era, while Ferenc Puskas described it as "some kind of footballing perfection".

BBC Scotland used to show the match at Christmas for years. There was simply no better example of vibrant football committed to film. Richard Kress gave Frankfurt a surprise lead before Di Stefano - who else? - jolted Madrid out of their stupor with a quick-fire brace. Puskas racked up four goals while Di Stefano completed his hat-trick. A third of every hat-trick ever scored in a European final was plundered on that unforgettable night at Hampden Park.

Match Details Result Real Madrid 7-3 Eintracht Frankfurt Venue Hampden Park Attendance 127,621 Real Madrid scorers Alfredo Di Stefano (20', 23', 73'), Ferenc Puskas (45+1', 56' pen, 60', 71') Eintracht Frankfurt scorers Richard Kress (18'), Erwin Stein (72', 75')

Benfica vs Real Madrid

2nd May 1962

It was Real Madrid's fierce Clasico rivals Barcelona who ended the club's unbroken 1,624-day reign as European champions in 1960. The Catalan club couldn't replicate Madrid's success on the continent, losing the 1961 final to a Benfica side that would also inflict defeat on Los Blancos the following year.

Propelled by Eusebio, one of the greatest Portuguese players of all time, during his first season of professional European football, Benfica's energetic side outlasted Madrid's ageing icons. A first-half hat-trick from Puskas afforded Madrid a 3-2 lead at the interval, but the Spanish giants couldn't keep up with the advanced tactics of Bela Guttmann's well-drilled outfit, eventually slumping to a 5-3 loss.

Match Details Result Benfica 5-3 Real Madrid Venue Olympisch Stadion Attendance 61,257 Benfica scorers Jose Aguas (25'), Domiciano Cavem (33'), Mario Coluna (50'), Eusebio (64' pen, 69') Real Madrid scorers Ferenc Puskas (18', 23', 39')

Inter Milan vs Real Madrid

27th May 1964

Real Madrid's defeat to Inter Milan in Vienna was a watershed moment in the club's history and the wider landscape of football. The fluid, free-scoring vintage of the 1950s was still lingering but had aged and was ruthlessly exploited by Inter's cynical blend of counter-attacking football which focused on defence first. The strategy preached by former Barcelona manager Helenio Herrera was dubbed 'catenaccio', which fittingly translates to 'door bolt'.

Felo belatedly pierced Inter's rearguard but only after the Nerazzurri had taken a 2-0 lead. Inter's skipper Armando Picchi had such a suffocating stranglehold over Madrid's attack that Di Stefano was left to seethe: "The only thing their sweeper didn't do was grab a chair and play the violin in the middle of the pitch." It would be Di Stefano's final game for the club.

Match Details Result Inter Milan 3-1 Real Madrid Venue Praterstadion Attendance 71,333 Inter Milan scorers Sandro Mazzola (43', 76'), Aurelio Milani (61') Real Madrid scorers Felo (70')

Real Madrid vs Partizan

11th May 1966

Ignacio Zoco felt the weight of history that dug into the shoulders of anyone to have worn the Real Madrid shirt. Looking back on the club's triumph over Partizan in 1966, reclaiming continental glory six years after their last victory in the competition, Zoco explained:

We had been waiting for it; it was deep in our soul. And then it came, at last.

The half-dozen seasons between Madrid's success at Hampden and Heysel - a period in which the club won five consecutive league titles - was viewed as an interminable wait for a club defined by its European pedigree. Velibor Vasovic threatened to extend the drought with a second-half opener for Partizan before Amancio Amaro and Fernando Serena earned salvation.

Match Details Result Real Madrid 2-1 Partizan Venue Heysel Stadium Attendance 46,745 Real Madrid scorers Amancio Amaro (70'), Fernando Serena (76') Partizan scorers Velibor Vasovic (55')

Liverpool vs Real Madrid

27th May 1981

Real Madrid may reign supreme on the Champions League winners list but the side that lined up for the 1981 European Cup final, dubbed the Madrid of the Garcias, lacked any experience of a continental final. Their opponents Liverpool, by comparison, were soaked in European pedigree after winning consecutive titles in 1976 and 1977. As Bob Paisley bluntly reflected after a tepid 1-0 victory in Paris: "We have won the European Cup with better performances."

Alan Kennedy scored the game's only goal eight minutes from time, surprising Madrid with an adventurous, if slightly chaotic, bundle into the box before picking out the bottom corner. The happenstance construction of the goal echoed the quality of the showpiece, which Kennedy surmised with the cutting line: "Liverpool bad, Madrid worse."

Match Details Result Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid Venue Parc des Princes Attendance 48,360 Liverpool scorers Alan Kennedy (82') Real Madrid scorers N/A

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Real Madrid have not lost a European Cup or Champions League final in 43 years.

​​​​Juventus vs Real Madrid

20th May 1998

The 1997/98 campaign had been difficult for Real Madrid. While conceding more goals than 10th-placed Espanyol, the capital club finished a lowly fourth in La Liga, got knocked out of the Copa del Rey by second-tier Alaves and were considered rank outsiders in the Champions League final against a star-studded Juventus side.

Madrid's number nine Predrag Mijatovic had only scored 11 goals all season and not one in the Champions League. But the Montenegrin striker was convinced that the final would be his night. On the eve of the game, Mijatovic woke up his roommate Davor Suker to tell him: "Davor, we're going to win 1-0 tomorrow." He was right and scored the game's only goal to end Madrid's 32-year wait for the European Cup. Suddenly, it wasn't such a bad season after all.

Match Details Result Juventus 0-1 Real Madrid Venue Amsterdam Arena Attendance 48,500 Juventus scorers N/A Real Madrid scorers Predrag Mijatovic (66')

Real Madrid vs Valencia

24th May 2000

When Vicente del Bosque was asked to explain his sustained success during what began as a temporary spell in charge of Madrid and lasted four trophy-laden years, he shrugged: "We had good players." Three excellent examples of the squad's quality were all on target in the first Champions League final of the 21st century.

Up against a Valencia team that was more of a collective - even if Gaizka Mendieta was clearly the best player - Fernando Morientes fired Madrid into a first-half lead. Steve McManaman completed a triumphant debut season with a sumptuous volley before Raul completed the rout.

Match Details Result Real Madrid 3-0 Valencia Venue Stade de France Attendance 80,000 Real Madrid scorers Fernando Morientes (39'), Steve McManaman (67'), Raul (75') Valencia scorers N/A

Bayer Leverkusen vs Real Madrid

15th May 2002

When Zinedine Zidane says that his legendary volley to win the 2002 Champions League final for Real Madrid against Bayer Leverkusen "only happens once in a lifetime", he is being literal. The regal French playmaker has been asked to replicate the strike, swatting a ball tumbling out of the Glasgow sky with his weaker left foot, for countless adverts without success. "It never went well," Zidane revealed. "I've never succeeded like that."

It was a considerable surprise that Leverkusen had even reached the final considering the club had failed to make it beyond the group stage in either of the previous two seasons. Brazilian centre-back Lucio provided hope of an even greater shock when he cancelled out Raul's opener before Zidane struck a unique shot.

Match Details Result Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 Real Madrid Venue Hampden Park Attendance 50,499 Bayer Leverkusen scorers Lucio (14') Real Madrid scorers Raul (8'), Zinedine Zidane (45')

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

24th May 2014

Atletico Madrid became one of the most surprising title winners of the modern era when Diego Simeone's efficient outfit battled their way to the La Liga crown in 2014. As the capital's second team prepared for a European final against their city rivals, Oscar Ortega, Atletico's long-serving fitness coach, ran into Real boss Carlo Ancelotti in a restaurant. The experienced Italian exchanged pleasantries before warning: "You get the league, we get the Champions League."

Ancelotti's prediction was moments away from coming unstuck before Sergio Ramos glanced a header beyond Thibaut Courtois' grasp with 12 seconds of stoppage time remaining. It was an equaliser with the blow of a winner, as Real trampled their deflated foes with three extra-time goals.

Match Details Result Real Madrid 4-1 Atletico Madrid Venue Estadio da Luz Attendance 60,976 Real Madrid scorers Sergio Ramos (90+3'), Gareth Bale (110'), Marcelo (118'), Cristiano Ronaldo (120' pen) Atletico Madrid scorers Diego Godin (36')

​​

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

28th May 2016

Real Madrid had waited more than a decade before winning their 10th Champions League title in 2014, allowing an obsession to fester ​​​​​​​which has underpinned their modern domination of the competition. Ahead of a second final in three years, Sergio Ramos offered a unique analogy when reflecting on performances in club football's biggest game:

The first time is like when you make love: you always remember it... but then it's true that you can improve because to start with you're a disaster.

Ramos was certainly more attuned to the occasion, scoring inside the opening 15 minutes - rather than the last 15 seconds - of the 2016 final, which was once again against Atletico Madrid. Yannick Carrasco forced a stale showpiece to penalties with a second-half equaliser before Real triumphed via spot kicks.

Match Details Result Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid Venue San Siro Attendance 71,942 Real Madrid scorers Sergio Ramos (15') Atletico Madrid scorers Yannick Carrasco (79')

Juventus vs Real Madrid

3rd June 2017

Zinedine Zidane oversaw a trio of Champions League titles during his first spell as Real Madrid manager between 2016 and 2018. The quality of players at his disposal undermined Zidane's coaching achievements in the eyes of some critics, but as the Frenchman curtly pointed out: "Winning the Champions League is never luck. It's work. Especially three times in a row."

There was also more tactical nuance in Madrid's game than Zidane is given credit for. The zenith of this golden era undoubtedly came during a convincing 4-1 victory over Juventus in the 2017 Champions League final. It's one thing to have lots of talented individuals, but Zidane stroked these egos into a cohesive setup.

Match Details Result Juventus 1-4 Real Madrid Venue Millennium Stadium Attendance 65,842 Juventus scorers Mario Mandzukic (27') Real Madrid scorers Cristiano Ronaldo (20', 64'), Casemiro (61'), Marco Asensio (90')

Real Madrid vs Liverpool

26th May 2018

Jurgen Klopp was conscious of lightening the mood in Liverpool's tense dressing room ahead of the 2018 Champions League final. The German coach conducted his pre-match speech with a pair of Cristiano Ronaldo-branded boxers tucked into his shirt. If only Gareth Bale had his own line of underwear.

While Madrid's greatest player of all time endured a quiet evening in Kyiv, Bale scored a second-half brace to win a contest best remembered for the blunders of Loris Karius. Liverpool's goalkeeper later discovered that he had suffered a concussion after a first-half collision with Sergio Ramos, who also dislocated Mohamed Salah's shoulder. Karius bookended the contest with poor pieces of handling but had no chance of stopping Bale's stunning overhead kick even with a clear head.

Match Details Result Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool Venue NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium Attendance 61,561 Real Madrid scorers Karim Benzema (51'), Gareth Bale (63', 83') Liverpool scorers Sadio Mane (55')

Liverpool vs Real Madrid

28th May 2022

Thibaut Courtois spent three years on the other side of the city but has all the traits befitting a Real Madrid player. Not only is the sprawling Belgian one of the best goalkeepers in the world, he knows it and isn't afraid to make sure everyone else also agrees.

After producing a Man of the Match performance in victory over Liverpool in the 2022 Champions League final, completing a record-breaking nine saves to deny the Premier League outfit, Courtois took aim at the lack of respect he had earned in England. The former Chelsea shot-stopper may not have won the Ballon d'Or he thought he deserved, but at least he helped Madrid snatch a 14th European crown.

Match Details Result Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid Venue Stade de France Attendance 75,000 Liverpool scorers N/A Real Madrid scorers Vinicius Junior (59')

Stats via TransferMarkt. Correct as of 29th May 2024.