Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois received a hostile reception from Chelsea fans on his return to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea supporters haven’t forgiven Courtois for his decision to leave west London for Madrid in 2018.

Courtois played four full seasons at Chelsea after spending three years on loan at Atletico Madrid.

The Belgium international ousted Petr Cech to become Chelsea’s first-choice ‘keeper in 2014. But after winning two Premier League titles, one League Cup and the FA Cup, Courtois jumped at the opportunity to sign for Los Blancos after the 2018 World Cup.

After his transfer to Real Madrid was completed, Courtois admitted he was saddened by the response of some Chelsea fans to his move.

"It makes me feel sad and obviously they don't know all the truth,” he told reporters in September 2018, per Marca. "I loved playing there and I am happy to have won two Premier Leagues, a League Cup and an FA Cup.

"I will always look back with a happy feeling to Chelsea."

But Chelsea’s supporters made their feelings clear, once more, on Tuesday night as the Blues hosted Courtois’ side in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Courtois was booed and insulted by the home crowd over the course of the 90 minutes.

Video: Courtois' response to Chelsea fans' boos and insults

However, his response at the end of the match has subsequently gone viral.

As he went to retrieve his bottle, Courtois reacted to further insults by kissing the badge on his Real Madrid jersey.

Check out the footage here:

Very subtle, Thibaut.

It’s safe to assume that the relationship between Courtois and Chelsea fans, if it wasn’t already, is now damaged beyond repair.

What did Courtois say after Real Madrid beat Chelsea?

Speaking after Real Madrid secured their place in the Champions League semi-finals at Chelsea’s expense, Courtois said: “I'm really pleased. The match was intense for me and managing to win with a clean sheet is always a good thing. The first half wasn't the best, but we corrected things at half-time.

“We improved in the second half and scored two important goals. They could've got back into the game, the fans were behind them. They were looking for that goal to bring them hope and fortunately Rodrygo scored.”

He added: "It's not easy to reach the semi-finals. For the last 13 years Madrid have made it to many. We're delighted to reach a semi-final. It's not easy, but once you're there, if you lose, it doesn't mean much. We have the aim of winning, but we take it one game at a time.”