Despite reports emerging suggesting Raheem Sterling could be off to either Arsenal or Manchester United in the remaining hours of the transfer window, Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol has revealed that he believes it's a 'real possibility' that the player could remain at Chelsea.

Sterling has been exiled from training with the Blues and Enzo Maresca, and was told that he should search for a new club last week.

However, with the complications surrounding his contractual situation at Stamford Bridge, it's growing ever more likely that no such deal will materialise, and that he'll be left in the cold for the next six months.

Sterling Potentially Staying at Chelsea

The winger is on £300k a week

After it being made clear to the player that Sterling will not be part of Maresca's plans for the new campaign, the West London outfit have been desperately offering the England international to a number of Premier League clubs.

A swap deal with United involving Jadon Sancho had been touted as a possibility, while earlier today it was mooted that the Chelsea winger will either remain at Stamford Bridge or complete a switch to Arsenal.

However, journalist Solhekol has revealed that he has heard conflicting reports, that it is now a distinct possibility that Sterling will be stuck at Cobham for the foreseaable future:

Chelsea Close to Signing Sancho

The outcasted winger wants to join the Blues

While the proposed exchange deal involving Sterling doesn't appear likely at this stage, Chelsea are 'expected to strike a deal' with United for Sancho. Like the 29-year-old former Liverpool man, Sancho has also been ostracised, with Erik ten Hag falling out with the 24-year-old and thus freezing him out of his squad.

However, unlike Sterling, the former Borussia Dortmund star is likely to find a move before the clock strikes 11, with Chelsea closing in on securing his signature. The wide man will join a loaded cohort of attacking players at Stamford Bridge, expected to compete for a starting birth alongside the likes of Cole Palmer, Pedro Neto and Noni Madueke.