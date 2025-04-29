Chris Eubank Jr was finally discharged after a 36-hour stay in hospital following his grueling Fight of the Year epic against Conor Benn, which he won by three scores of 116-112 on Saturday, the 26th of April.

The victory brought an end to one of the more enduring rivalries in British boxing as the two fighters followed in the footsteps of their famous fathers, with Chris Eubank Sr beating Nigel Benn in 1990, years before the pair shared a draw. At the weekend, it was the turn of the prizefighting sons — and they delivered a night to remember. So memorable, in fact, that they'll likely do it all again in a contractually-mandated rematch later in the year.

First, Eubank has to recover, as the real reason for his hospitalization following his signature win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, has also been revealed, according to a report in The Sun.