Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from MMA in October 2020 after defeating Justin Gaethje to take his professional record to 29-0, claiming a promise made to his mother was the reason behind the decision.

Of course, retirement needs to be taken with a pinch of salt, especially in MMA, but Khabib has stuck to his word and has never set foot in the Octagon since.

Chael Sonnen on Why Khabib Retired From UFC

He claims it's not to do with his father's passing