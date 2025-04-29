WrestleMania 41 saw the recently-turned-heel, John Cena, win the WWE World Championship for a record 17th time, beating Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night Two. Rhodes and Cena had been feuding since the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event when the latter won the main event to win a shot at the champion.

Another part of this feud, however, was The Rock, who was calling for The American Nightmare's 'soul', and was a huge factor in Cena turning heel for the first time in his career. But during the WrestleMania main event, he was nowhere to be seen. Instead, it was Travis Scott who interfered and cost Rhodes his title.

Questions were raised as to why The Rock wasn't there, after being such an important part of the build-up. He did come out with claims that he didn't want to take the focus away from John Cena's big moment, which sounds like an honourable thing to do, but doesn't fit into the narrative that he and WWE were creating.

Kevin Nash on Why The Rock Missed WrestleMania 41

The WWE legend believes he knows why The Rock wasn't there