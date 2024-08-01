Highlights Real Salt Lake have had multiple bids rejected by Viktoria Plzen for attacking midfielder Pavel Sulc, a target for their DP spot.

Sulc had an impressive 2023-24 season with 18 goals and 6 assists and continues to perform well.

Real Salt Lake is focusing on keeping their rising stars while preparing for the remaining MLS matches, mostly against Western Conference foes.

Viktoria Plzen have rejected multiple bids from Real Salt Lake for Czech Republic attacking midfielder Pavel Sulc, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Sources add that Sulc is one of a few final targets for Real Salt Lake’s open Designated Player (DP) spot. Czech outlet Infotbal first reported the bids.

Sulc, 23, had a breakout 2023-24 season, with 18 goals and six assists in around 2,300 minutes during Viktoria Plzen’s domestic campaign. He has experience in the UEFA Europa Conference League as well. Sulc already has two goals in two appearances to kick off the 2024-25 season.

Sulc has made four appearances for the Czechia senior national team, including starting and playing 79 minutes during a heartbreaking loss to Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal in Euros 2024 group play.

Pavel Sulc Career Statistics

(League play only courtesy of Transfermarkt)

Season Club Division Games Played Goals Assists 2019/20 SK Dynamo Ceske Budejovice / Slezsky FC Opava Czech First League 26 2 3 2020/21 SK Dynamo Ceske Budejovice / FC Viktoria Plzen Czech First League 24 2 4 2021/22 FC Viktoria Plzen Czech First League 27 1 1 2022/23 FK Jablonec Czech First League 32 5 5 2023/24 FC Viktoria Plzen Czech First League 31 18 6 2024/25* FC Viktoria Plzen Czech First League 2 2 0

*Updated statistics from current 2024/25 season in progress

Naturally an attacking midfielder, Sulc has played on either wing as well as at center forward.

RSL have already added wingers Benji Michel and Lachlan Brook as well as defender Javain Brown as they load up for the stretch run of the 2024 MLS season.

The club is also intent on keeping hold of in-demand rising stars Andres Gomez and Diego Luna this summer, as the team aims for trophies. Real Salt Lake sit third in the Western Conference and fifth in the Supporters’ Shield race as of the current hiatus due to Leagues Cup.

Real Salt Lake's Remaining MLS Schedule

Eight of nine regular season matches are against Western Conference foes

RSL have just nine matches left in their domestic league calendar as they look to position themselves for a playoff push in the fall. Eight of those matches pit RSL against fellow Western Conference teams, and six of them will be played at home in Sandy, Utah, where the team has a record of 8-2-1 (W-L-D).

Outside of Leagues Cup commitments, the only road trips remaining before the MLS Cup Playoffs are trips to Houston, Austin and San Jose.

It's also worth noting that five of the remaining nine matches will pit RSL against clubs that are currently below the playoff line in their conference.

Date Opponent Home / Away Matchday Aug. 24 vs. San Jose H Matchday 26 Aug. 31 vs. New England H Matchday 27 Sept. 14 at Houston Dynamo A Matchday 28 Sept. 18 vs. FC Dallas H Matchday 29 Sept. 21 vs. Portland Timbers H Matchday 30 Sept. 28 at Austin FC A Matchday 31 Oct. 2 vs. Minnesota United H Matchday 32 Oct. 5 at San Jose A Matchday 33 Oct. 19 vs. Vancouver H Matchday 34

Since manager Pablo Mastroeni took over the reins of the club in August 2021 as an interim coach, he has led RSL to the MLS Cup playoffs every season. They made the Western Conference final in 2021 (lost in Portland), and penalty shootouts on the road ended their MLS Cup runs in the opening round of the 2022 (vs. Austin FC) and 2023 postseason (vs. Houston Dynamo).

Real Salt Lake are currently on pace to have their best season under Mastroeni across various season metrics: highest finish, most points, fewest losses, most goals scored, and best goal differential.

Season Finish Points Record (W-L-D) Goals Scored Goals Allowed Goal Difference Playoffs 2021 7th 48 14-14-6 55 54 +1 West Conf. Final 2022 7th 47 12-11-11 43 45 -2 West Round 1 2023 5th 50 14-12-8 48 50 -2 West Round 1 2024* 3rd 44 12-5-8 51 34 +17 TBD

* Updated 2024 season statistics with nine regular season matches left to play

Pending the debuts of new acquisitions Javain Brown and Lachlan Brook, Real Salt Lake have used 26 different players in league play so far this year. (Fidel Barajas was transferred to Chivas Guadalajara in July.)

The acquisitions of Benji Michel and Brook add to an RSL attack that has scored the most goals in the Western Conference (51), ranking second league-wide only behind Inter Miami (56 goals).

