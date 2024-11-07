Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna has been named the 2024 MLS Young Player of the Year, the league announced on Thursday.

Luna is only the second Real Salt Lake player to earn the honor, joining Corey Baird in 2018.

Luna produced eight goals and 12 assists in just his third MLS season, and was second in goal contributions for RSL, behind Cristian Arango (29). The 21-year-old is the second player in league history to record 20 goal contributions in a season before turning 21, after Diego Rossi accomplished the feat in 2018.

The United States Soccer international was selected to the 2024 MLS All-Star Game, and was integral to Salt Lake's club-record 59 points, and third-place finish in the Western Conference.

Luna beat out Inter Miami CF forward Diego Gomez and LAFC's Cristian Olivera to win the award.

2024 MLS Young Player of the Year Finalists Player Appearances Goal Contributions Vote % Diego Luna 31 20 35.66% Diego Gomez 19 10 33.21% Cristian Olivera 21 7 5.55%

The Young Player of the Year award honors the top player in the league aged 22 and under. Players born on, or after, Jan. 1, 2002, were eligible for selection. The award was voted on by MLS club technical staff, media, and current MLS players.