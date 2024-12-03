It was truly a tale of two halves for Real Salt Lake in 2024.

RSL were among the very best teams in the league for the first half, led by MVP candidate Chicho Arango and breakout young star Andres Gomez. By the end of the season, Gomez was gone (to Stade Rennais in a big $11 million transfer) and Arango was benched because his form completely dried up.

It’s not easy to change the soul of the team on the fly like that. It may have been a disappointing end, but overall, RSL took a big step forward.

It sets up an interesting offseason.

State of the Roster

Head coach: Pablo Mastroeni

Chief Soccer Officer: Kurt Schmid

The Good

Kurt Schmid and the front office have done an excellent job in recent years in getting talent to the roster while Pablo Mastroeni and his staff have done an excellent job with development.

Arango might not win MLS MVP in the coming future, but he’s a Best XI caliber forward. That’s a phenomenal foundational block to this group.

Diego Luna won Young Player of the Year after taking another step forward. If Gomez wasn’t sold midseason, he probably would have won the award. The club deserves a lot of credit for that.

Dominik Marczuk has showed early signs of being a steal via the U-22 initiative, particularly after the 20-year-old scored his first senior international goal with Poland on his debut in November. There’s every reason to believe at some point he’ll be in the ballpark of what Gomez gave them the first half of the year.

Diogo Goncalves was signed from Copenhagen in the summer and didn’t quite get up to speed by the end of the year. It was unfortunate, but it happens in this league. He should get the benefit of the doubt for 2025.

Those four make up a very good — potentially great — attacking quartet.

Emeka Eneli was among the best defensive midfielders in the league and a center-back pairing of Brayan Vera and Justen Glad is, at the very least, solid.

Alex Katranis was a low-key strong signing last year, locking up that starting left back spot and overlapping to take advantage of the space vacated by Luna when he tucks central.

The Bad

Goalkeeping was a concern most of the year, with Zac MacMath not quite keeping hold of the starting spot, but highly-rated youngster Gavin Beavers also not quite showing he was ready to be the everyday starter.

Will Beavers be ready by opening day? Playing young goalkeepers comes with growing pains. It’s harder to swallow those when the team is near the top of the table, as RSL should expect to be nex year.

The back line has holes, particularly given Vera’s disciplinary issues. Vera had nine yellow cards and one red— for spitting. He missed three games total for that one.

Can Aranga get back to normal form? If he can’t, the attack goes from very good to average. I’m betting he will, but it’s a question to be asked.

Flexibility

By and large, the core you see is the core you’ll get in 2025, barring a big surprise.

Arango and Goncalves are the two DPs, while four U-22 slots are all filled (Luna, Marczuk, Braian Ojeda, Nelson Palacio). That is RSL’s plan for 2025. So, all six high-leverage slots are filled.

The extra allocation money from that roster building path should help. Rubio Rubin was among players let go this winter so far, opening further salary cap space.

There will always be some change, but expect 2025 RSL to have most of the same key players as the end of 2024. The biggest chance for growth is individually (Goncalves settling in, Marczuk taking the next step).

Offseason Priorities

Figure out a plan at goalkeeper, whether it’ll be an open competition between MacMath and Beavers again, or if they think it’s time for an external upgrade (and perhaps a move abroad for Beavers, with plenty of clubs keeping an eye on him).

How else can the club improve the defensive unit in general? The center-back pairing is strong, but not elite. Eneli helped a lot with his ground covering and intelligence in defensive transition. Would it make sense to put a center back at one of the fullback spots (like Charlotte did with Tim Ream)?

The good news is most of these questions are small, so long as Arango is elite again. Real Salt Lake are in a good spot.