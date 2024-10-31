Real Salt Lake has signed midfielder Owen Anderson to a homegrown contract, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

RSL will send the San Jose Earthquakes $150,000 general allocation money (GAM) for his homegrown rights, sources add.

Carson Lantz first reported Anderson signed his first professional deal.

Welcome back, Owen Anderson! pic.twitter.com/DBufM8DrUj — Real Salt Lake Academy (@RSLAcademy) September 6, 2023

Anderson, 17, left San Jose's academy to join Real Salt Lake's youth setup in 2022. He has six goals in 25 appearances (1,455 minutes) with RSL's second team, Real Monarchs, in MLS Next Pro.

The midfielder has represented the United States at the youth level.

Real Salt Lake have been aggressive in bringing youth talent through the ranks, often through their own academy like with Justen Glad and Brooks Lennon. They have also worked in youth recruitment, like Anderson, as well as young players from other domestic leagues, such as Diego Luna and Fidel Barajas from USL Championship clubs.

Real Salt Lake are currently in the playoffs, playing out a Round One series against Minnesota United.