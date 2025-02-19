Real Salt Lake are in talks for a transfer abroad for forward Elias Manoel after the player refused to come to the club after being acquired in a trade with the NY Red Bulls , sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

RSL acquired Manoel in a trade in December but the player didn't appreciate how the move was handled by the Red Bulls and wasn't sold on coming to RSL. There were discussions between RSL and the player's camp, and he ultimately refused.

"I would like to say that it was a difficult situation," Manoel told GIVEMESPORT when reached for comment. "I found out through the internet that I had been traded to another team, without being heard, and no one wanted to listen to me. Red Bulls negotiated my transfer to Salt Lake without asking if I wanted to go to that team or not, treating me as if I were a commodity. I was forced to leave behind the life I had built over two and a half years, without being consulted. I have great respect for the Salt Lake team, but I have always made it clear that I did not appreciate the way Red Bulls handled the negotiation."

Real Salt Lake says they spoke with the player and his agent, and he initially seemed excited to come. The Red Bulls say the same.

Multiple Brazilian clubs are looking into a deal for Manoel now.

The concept of trades in MLS is difficult for foreign players. In MLS, like traditional American sports, players can be traded on their current contract. In global soccer, when players are transferred, it only happens when they agree to terms on a new contract with the new club.

Most MLS clubs will talk to the player before a deal is done, like RSL did with Manoel, but they couldn't agree on a way to move forward.

Real Salt Lake currently have Foster Ajago and Ariath Piol as their main center forwards after the club traded Chicho Arango to San Jose and Anderson Julio to Dallas. The club have an excellent attacking midfield group led by Diego Luna, Dominik Marczuk and Diogo Goncalves.

Manoel, 23, made 84 appearances with the Red Bulls after arriving from Gremio. He had 18 goals.