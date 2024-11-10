Key Takeaways Real Sociedad defeated Barcelona 1-0, handing them their second La Liga loss of the season.

Barcelona couldn't secure a nine-point lead, lacking ideas and inspiration without Lamine Yamal.

Sheraldo Becker was the standout, scoring the opener and proving a nightmare for Barcelona's defence.

Real Sociedad handed league-leaders Barcelona just their second defeat of the season on Sunday night with a 1-0 victory. It was a laboured performance from the visitors, who appeared visibly shellshocked by the full-time whistle after 90 minutes where they looked lost for ideas without Lamine Yamal to turn to for inspiration.

Under Hansi Flick, the Catalan giants have risen to prominence once again, but their rightful place among the very best teams in the world this season was devoid of an appearance on Sunday night. While La Real were given a reprieve inside 15 minutes when Robert Lewandowksi's opening goal was chalked off for the narrowest of offsides, they would then punish Barcelona when Sheraldo Becker reacted sharpest to open the scoring in the 33rd minute.

It proved to be the only goal of the night, as Barcelona were unable to show any signs of securing a nine-point lead at the top of La Liga. Instead, La Real dug their heels in, despite never really needing to in the end. Throughout every phase of play, they looked likeliest to score, as La Blaugranes head into the international break failing to tighten their grip.

Match Highlights

Real Sociedad Player Ratings

GK - Alex Remiro - 7/10

So, so good. Distribution was perfect, and he made saves look easy to keep the La Liga table-toppers away.

RB - Jon Aramburu - 6/10

Reckless at times, despite being great for much of the season. But against Balde and Raphinha, he was a walking foul in periods. Picked up the easily predicted first yellow card of the game after just 19 minutes. Definitely improved as the night went on, but was fairly hooked off on the hour-mark.

CB - Nayef Aguerd - 7/10

The former West Ham defender put in some great tackles and was arguably the main reason why the likes of Pedri and Lewandowski found central space difficult to come by.

CB - Igor Zubeldia - 6.5/10

Made a good, diving clearance to snuff out Raphinha's first foray forward. Didn't have to do much else.

LB - Aihen Munoz - 7/10

Really promising on and off the ball. Found nicking the ball off of Lopez easy and then was up for the challenge against Fati.

RM - Takefusa Kubo - 7/10

Tracked back excellently throughout. The former La Masia youth asset has been a real star at Sociedad, and he showed glimmers of that promise again. Grew into the game and had more influence as time wore on.

CM - Luka Sucic - 7/10

Slipped Sheraldo in for the opener, before coming off in the 61st minute. Solid Performance.

CDM - Martin Zubimendi - 7/10

Solid but unremarkable. The best thing about his performance was that, if Manchester City or Liverpool scouts were watching, they didn't have much to note by way of reasons to sign him. That said, he shielded the defence well, it just wasn't his usual brilliant display.

CM - Brais Mendez - 6/10

Forced the opposition goalkeeper into his first meaningful shot of the night with his free-kick effort.

LM - Sheraldo Becker - 8/10

Scored the opener to the surprise of everyone when he reacted fastest to a lapse in concentration. His decision to continue to find space centrally bore fruit as his pass to Oyarzabal should have brought him an assist, too!

ST - Mikel Oyarzabal - 5/10

Incredibly, he took until the 19th minute to take his first touch, which was a half-hearted shot. His second shot then saw him miss a clear-as-day opportunity. You can't miss those against Barcelona.

Sub - Aritz Elustondo - 6.5/10

Solid, as he made three decent passes into the final third instead of retreating into the safety of his own position.

Sub - Ander Barrenetxea - 6.5/10

Made a darting run into the box and set himself up for a goal with an equally classy first touch. He didn't score in the end, but he helped ensure Sociedad never let up in their desire to put their guests to the sword.

Sub - Sergio Gomez - 6/10

The least effective arrival into the fray for the hosts, but didn't do anything bad of note.

Sub - Orri Oskarsson - 6.5/10

Clearly, Sociedad have a deep pool of talent, all offering different traits and character profiles. Oskarsson brought some strength and hold-up play. Just what the doctor ordered after coming off the bench.

Sub - Javi Lopez - N/A

Came on in the 84th minute and wasn't given a whole lot to do.

Barcelona Player Ratings

GK - Inaki Pena - 6.5/10

His distribution was great, you can see why he's kept Wojciech Szczesny out of the team. Rooted to the spot for the opener, but cannot catch any of the flak.

RB - Jules Kounde - 5.5/10

Coming up against Kounde would have been the last thing Sheraldo wanted on Sunday, but every now and then, one of the best in the business does drop a clanger. This was one of those times.

CB - Pau Cubarsi - 7/10

At just 17 years old, Cubarsi is very reflective of the youthful revolution taking place over at Barcelona. But, just like with Lamine Yamal, you forget his age because of just how good he is. Not at fault for much tonight.

CB - Inigo Martinez - 5.5/10

Booed throughout the ninety minutes for his decision to leave La Real and join Athletic Bilbao earlier in his career, the senior figure in Barca's defence was clearly taken aback. Despite being by far the most experienced defender, he didn't show it, as he was nowhere to be seen for the opener and almost allowed a second.

LB - Alex Balde - 6.5/10

Had one of the more difficult jobs of the night, having to keep Kubo quiet. But he managed this task well in the first-half, before losing the ongoing battle more often after the break.

CDM - Marc Casado - 6/10

Made a nervous start to the evening and looked unable to move the ball with the same zip Barca have become accustomed to.

CM - Pedri - 5.5/10

Found space difficult to come by, and it seemed as though the La Real defence had locked him up and thrown away the key.

CDM - Frenkie de Jong - 6.5/10

In a very young midfield, you need players like de Jong, who can make things tick and create something from nothing. That's what he achieved brilliantly, as he always wanted to be on the ball to make sure Barcelona dominated possession. He was taken off at half-time, potentially as a precaution.

RW - Fermin Lopez - 5.5/10

It started to become unbearably frustrating to watch Lopez pick up the ball and run into traffic over and over again, so it was a relief to see him hooked off.

ST - Robert Lewandowski - 5.5/10

An abnormally quiet night for the Polish talisman. He was caught offside twice and looked impotent when rarely onside.

LW - Raphinha - 5.5/10

Created a big chance in the opening sequences but was unable to get into the game after. His quietest game of the season as he usually runs the show over in Catalonia.

Sub - Dani Olmo - 6/10

Substitutes are supposed to change the game, but the Euro 2024 star didn't do that. He just seemed to slot in and settle for the surrounding mediocrity.

Sub - Ansu Fati - 6.5/10

He came on and made a difference by being fast and accurate with his short, intricate passes. Let down, though, by the rest of his team.

Sub - Gavi - N/A

With Barcelona having so little of the ball late on, it's hard to comment on Gavi after just six minutes of normal time.

Sub - Pau Victor - N/A

Too little, too late... once again! Four minutes of injury time isn't enough time to make a sustained impact.

Player of the Match

Sheraldo Becker

Becker was part of the crazy decision by his manager to make a quartet of substitutes in the 60th minute. But up until his sub, he was head and shoulders the best player on the pitch. He scored, should have assisted, and was all-around a nightmare for Jules Kounde. The Dutch winger was elusive in his movement and explosive in his actions.

Believe it or not, too, his first-half opener was his first of the La Liga campaign. But for those who tuned in and were unaware of him, they could never have guessed that. He was outstanding.