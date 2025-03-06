Real Sociedad and Man Utd will go head-to-head in the Europa League last 16 round on Thursday evening at Anoeta Stadium, with both teams looking to progress to the next round.

Imanol Alguacil's side come into this game on the back of a disappointing 4-0 defeat to Barcelona this past weekend in La Liga, but reached this stage of the competition thanks to a 7-3 aggregate win over Midtjylland. Ruben Amorim's side on the other hand crashed out of the FA Cup on penalties against Fulham this past weekend meaning they have won just once in their last four in all competitions.

Both sides have got some injury concerns and that leaves the managers with some decisions to make, so this is how GIVEMESPORT expect the teams to line up.

Real Sociedad Team News

Odriozola doubtful

The Spanish outfit will no doubt be looking to take advantage of Man Utd's poor form in recent weeks, but they are likely to be without Alvaro Odriozola who is suffering from a knock.

Martin Zubimendi, who Man Utd are interested in signing, and Jon Aramburu return from bans and should come into the side but Jon Pacheco and Arsen Zakharyan are both ruled out.

Real Sociedad Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Jon Pacheco Muscle 13/03/2025 Arsen Zakharyan Thigh 02/04/2025 Alvaro Odriozola Knock 06/03/2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Alguacil shared his thoughts ahead of the game.

"For me, Manchester United are favourites to win the Europa League. We need to acknowledge who we are up against. "It's true that in the Premier League they are not getting the results they want, but they are a very good team with an excellent manager."

Real Sociedad Predicted XI

Zubimendi to start

Real Sociedad Predicted XI: Marrero; Aramburu, Zubeldia, Aguerd, Munoz; Zubimendi, Mendez, Sucic; Kubo, Oyarzabal, Barrenetxea.

Real Sociedad Predicted Substitutes: Fraga (GK), Remiro (GK), Lopez (DEF), Martin (DEF), Gomez (DEF), Elustondo (DEF), Odriozola (DEF), Olasagasti (MID), Marin (MID), Turrientes (MID), Bekcer (FWD), Oskarsson (FWD).

Despite a crushing defeat at the weekend, Sociedad are in a good place coming into this game and will welcome back key stars to their side, including Zubimendi, Aguerd and Kubo.

Related Exclusive: 'Incredible' Man Utd Star Pushing for 800% Wage Increase Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo's salary demands are proving to be a major stumbling block ahead of a new contract offer

Man Utd Team News

Chido Obi ineligible

Amorim has been handed a further blow with injuries for the Red Devils after Harry Maguire limped off during the FA Cup defeat to Fulham, and now looks likely to miss the clash in Spain after he and Manuel Ugarte missed Wednesday's training session.

Young striker Chido Obi also wasn't registered for the competition so is ineligible and will join the likes of Luke Shaw, Amad Diallo, Lisadro Martinz and Mason Mount on the sidelines.

Man Utd Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Chido Obi Ineligible 01/06/2025 Lisandro Martinez Knee 01/01/2026 Amad Diallo Ankle 01/06/2025 Luke Shaw Calf 01/04/2025 Kobbie Mainoo Calf 16/03/2025 Manuel Ugarte Knock 09/03/2025 Toby Collyer Other 06/03/2025 Harry Maguire Hamstring 09/03/2025 Mason Mount Thigh Unknown Altay Bayindir Unknown Unknown Jonny Evans Back Unknown

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Amorim shared an update on his squad ahead of the game.

"Small things [injuries for Ugarte and Maguire]. "So we are being careful with them because, in this moment, we cannot allow us to lose more players for a long time. We are taking care of them in Carrington and they cannot play this game because it will be a greater risk. "When I put the squad, I see the players that I have that train with us and then I imagine the substitutions, that's why I sometimes call it one or two. Then I’m trying to see if they train with us. "Then I’m trying to see if they come here to play or be on the bench, for you guys to be seeing a lot of youth. I’m trying to manage everything. "I know it’s a big step for them. I’m trying to cope with everything. When I do my squad, I’m trying to think about every aspect, of the formation of the kid, of the squad and not if it will look really well with the fans and the media. "He [Jack] didn't train with us [earlier]. And he had a game before Fulham [the FA Youth Cup victory over Arsenal]. Amass is here today. In the last game against Fulham, we wanted Amass also but, because he played a full game against Arsenal, he was not in our squad. "We try to manage all the teams and try to imagine the substitutions and we know to bring some players [in] is a big step. We are taking care of the expectations of the kids."

Man Utd Predicted XI

Dorgu to return

Man Utd Predicted XI: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Yoro; Dorgu, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dalot; Garnacho, Zirkzee, Hojlund.

Man Utd Predicted Substitutes: Harrison (GK), Mee (GK), Amass (DEF), Lindelof (DEF), Heaven (DEF), Eriksen (MID), Collyer (MID).

Amorim is severely low on options for his side which means the team can essentially pick itself barring one or two positions. With Maguire not travelling, Noussair Mazraoui should move back into central defence with Patrick Dorgu returning following his domestic ban.

That means Amorim is likely to leave experienced £270,000-a-week duo Victor Lindelof and Christian Eriksen on the bench alongside several academy players.