Highlights Real Sociedad have reportedly offered Zubimendi an improved contract to counter Liverpool's interest.

Liverpool continue to push, despite the player's proclaimed love for the Spanish club.

The Reds make a profit on Fabio Carvalho after his expected departure to Brentford.

Real Sociedad have reportedly made a new contract offer for Martin Zubimendi as part of their attempts to keep the player amid Liverpool's growing interest, as per reports from Spain.

Liverpool are finally looking to get involved in the summer transfer window after a delayed start, and an area that could benefit from reinforcement would be in defensive midfield, where only Wataru Endo remains as a senior option. Newly-appointed Arne Slot has earmarked Zubimendi as a potential solution, and the 25-year-old also has a £51 million release clause. However, signing the Spaniard has proven much more difficult than some may have expected.

Related Who is Liverpool Transfer Target Martin Zubimendi Martin Zubimendi looks to be on the move this summer, with interest from Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United.

Real Sociedad Offer Zubimendi 'Significant Contract Improvement"

The Spanish outfit hope to deter Liverpool interest

In a news update from Barea on X (formerly Twitter), it has been revealed that Real Sociedad's president. Jokin Aperribay, has reportedly met Zubimendi's agent to offer a "significant contract improvement" to wave off recent interest from Liverpool. With these renewed terms, the club will be hoping that their latest attempt is sufficient in persuading the midfielder of his future career with Erreala.

Equally though, Liverpool have also been ramping up their efforts to sway the Spaniard's decision towards Anfield. Italian journalist, Fabrizio Romano revealed in a report to X that despite Real Sociedad's "active talks" with Zubimendi, the Reds were still confident of their chances of striking a deal.

It was previously suggested that the player had "many doubts" over a move to Liverpool, and the Premier League outfit weren't the first to try and convince the Spaniard of a move away from his current club. Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Arsenal have all been linked with Zubimendi's signature in recent seasons, but the player had no interest in leaving. On several occasions, he has reiterated his love for Real Sociedad, most recently in April earlier this year, where he said:

"I’m happy at Real Sociedad, it’s my home. I can’t say I will be here for the rest of my career, because maybe in the future Real Sociedad won’t want me to continue here." "I'm not bothered about those rumors"

Signing Zubimendi would be a fantastic coup for Slot's Liverpool, who would massively benefit from a strengthened midfield department. Following Fabinho's departure in the summer of 2023, the Merseyside outlet successfully plugged the gap with a bargain transfer for Wataru Endo, but the 31-year-old is close to a physical decline and a long-term replacement is necessary.

Related Who Could Liverpool Sign After Martin Zubamendi Reports suggest the Reds are set for a "busy close to the summer transfer window".

Liverpool Sell Fabio Carvalho to Brentford

A new chapter for the 21-year-old

After signing Fabio Carvalho for a fee of around £5 million from Fulham in 2022, Liverpool have now arranged a deal with Brentford which will see the club net an impressive profit on the Portuguese youngster. The Bees have agreed to a total fee of £27.5 million and a 17.5% sell-on clause has also been included in the contract.

Fabio Carvalho Championship Stats 2023/24 Appearances 20 Goals 9 Assists 2 Chances created (per 90) 2.09 Shots (per 90) 1.88

Carvalho spent the large part of last season on two loans with RB Leipzig and Hull City. With the former, he struggled to leave a mark and returned to Liverpool with no goal contributions in 15 appearances across all competitions in Germany. However, he upped his performances later in the EFL Championship and subsequently attracted the interest of several top flight clubs.

Consistent minutes in the current Liverpool squad may have been difficult given the abundance of established advanced midfielders already at the club, so a move to West London may pose the best opportunity for his development.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com