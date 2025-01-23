Manchester City are being threatened with yet another legal battle as La Liga side Real Valladolid have accused them of tapping up defender Juma Bah, reports The Guardian.

A Sierra Leone native, Bah spent two years playing for Freetonians SLIFA in his country’s Premier League between 2022 and 2024. It was in the latter year that he was spotted by a scout from Real Valladolid. Soon after, he joined the club on loan and was soon drafted into their senior side from the B team, becoming the first Sierra Leonean to play La Liga football.

Now, though, the club have accused Bah has bought himself out of his youth contract after refusing a deal at senior level. This senior deal, reportedly, would have allowed the club to place a £25 million release clause on Bah, but as a youth player, that clause could only be pushed to £10 million. Valladolid said in a statement, as per The Guardian:

“Abdulai Juma Bah and his agent (on the 21st January) informed Real Valladolid of their intention to unilaterally break their contract with the club. Before that, also (on the 21st), Manchester City sent a letter in which they requested Real Valladolid open negotiations for the player with a view to a possible permanent transfer. “(On the 22nd), the Sierra Leonean decided not to show up at his place of work for the morning training session. For those reasons, the club considers the player responsible for not fulfilling his contractual obligations, and has requested the club’s legal department to begin disciplinary procedures.”

Another Battle for City?

Club have long been embroiled in legal troubles

Potential legal battles are no mystery to Manchester City, who have spent many months under inspection from the Premier League for an alleged breach of up to 115 Financial Fair Play rules. If Valladolid’s statement is true, there could be immensely negative ramifications for City.

The Guardian reports that Valladolid noted that “all three parties,” supposedly Bah, City and Bah’s agent, had been warned of what would happen if the deal went ahead. Valladolid used strong words in their statement, something that they would not have done were they not convinced it was true.

“The club believes that Manchester City, part of the City Football Group, is behind the player’s decision, and appears to have advised the player to adopt this path, which puts Real Valladolid in a position of defencelessness, having previously rejected higher offers and all the more so when the player is still at the juvenil (youth) phase and had recently refused to register for a (Valladolid) team of a higher category, given that to do so would have meant an automatic increase in his buyout clause.”