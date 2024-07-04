Highlights Leeds United have an increased transfer budget due to Archie Gray's sale, lessening financial worries.

As a result, Crysencio Summerville may not be sold, but could depart if a high enough bid comes in.

Summerville's potential stay would be a positive for Leeds, with other talents possibly leaving for big money instead.

Leeds United have already overseen a huge sale this summer in academy youngster Archie Gray, which has given them an increased transfer budget and lessened their financial worries ahead of a gruelling Championship season. And with that in mind, Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the Whites do not have to sell Crysencio Summerville this summer - though they could still see the winger depart if a bid comes in for the right price.

Summerville won the Championship Player of the Year Award last season, but his efforts weren't enough to get the Whites promoted after they crumbled in the automatic promotion run-in - and that saw them enter the play-offs, where they were beaten by Southampton 1-0 in the final to mark a second successive season in the second-tier. It was thought that Summerville would depart, with the previous 15 winners of the award going on to play Premier League football in some capacity - but Jacobs says that Leeds' 'bullish' stance on his price tag will only scare teams off.

Summerville Has Been Linked with Elland Road Exit

Premier League clubs are circling for his signature

Everton are thought to be one of the teams most interested in Summerville's services, but having already signed Leeds man Jack Harrison on another loan deal at the start of the window, it's doubtful that the Toffees will now opt for another winger - especially with former Sheffield United man Iliman Ndiaye coming in for a fee of around £17million.

Crysencio Summerville's Championship statistics - Leeds United squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 20 1st Assists 9 2nd Key Passes Per Game 2.6 1st Dribbles Per Game 2.2 2nd Shots Per Game 3 1st Match rating 7.62 1st

Burnley made a £20million move for Summerville last summer, though that was rejected out of hand - whilst Newcastle United are also thought to hold interest in the former Feyenoord man though they have yet to lodge a bid just yet. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Leeds are now hoping to do a deal for around £40m if he was to leave the club.

Jacobs: Summerville Sale "Realistic" But No Bids Yet

The winger is set to stay at Elland Road for the time being

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs stated that whilst Chelsea and Newcastle have been interested, there have been no bids yet and Summerville could stay at Leeds - though there is a realistic chance that he will depart the club. He said:

"If the player says he wants to move, Leeds sources indicate they'll be very understanding of that, and at the right price he could still go. "So there remains a realistic chance that Summerville is sold, but Leeds don't have to sell due to financial concerns anymore, so they can be a little bit more bullish and that definitely puts them in a stronger position. "Chelsea and Newcastle from the Premier League are two clubs that have looked, but neither have bid - and even after Chelsea missed out on Olise, wanting a winger that can play either right-sided, left-sided or both, they haven't moved for Summerville."

Summerville Stay Would be Huge for Promotion

Leeds need to go up next season to avoid further rebuild woes

If Summerville was to stay at Leeds come the end of the summer transfer window, it would certainly be a huge positive with fans knowing just what he is capable of at Championship level.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Summerville signed for Leeds for a fee of around £1.2million back in 2020.

There are other talents who could depart for big money, with Willy Gnonto, Georginio Rutter and Illan Meslier likely to be on the radars of some top teams, but Summerville will be the player that they want to keep the most given how well he has done at Elland Road.

Gray left for Tottenham Hotspur for £40million, and it is thought that Leeds would aim for a price around that fee given that the Dutchman is only 22 years old - but if no bids come in, we'll see him in a Whites shirt next season.

