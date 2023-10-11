Highlights The Lakers' offseason has been impressive, with GM Rob Pelinka filling vacant roster spots with significant improvements and re-signing key players like Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves.

Returning players D'Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura have a lot to prove, with Russell ending the previous season on a low note and Hachimura showing promise in the playoffs.

New additions like Gabe Vincent, Cam Reddish, Taurean Prince, and Jaxson Hayes bring talent and potential to the team, addressing areas of need such as three-point shooting and defense.

When talking about one of the most prestigious franchises in the league’s 76-year history, it’s hard not to have huge expectations, especially coming off of a year when the Los Angeles Lakers made the Western Conference finals and were swept by the NBA Champions.

The Lakers’ season ended in May and in just three months, general manager Rob Pelinka has already filled the vacant roster spots with significant improvements, as well as re-signing and extending crucial franchise pieces like Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves, with the latter being highly praised as one of the best players on Team USA at the FIBA World Cup this past summer.

With this in mind, let’s take a look around the brand new and improved roster, the rest of the Western Conference teams' offseason and then come back to make a final assessment on where the Lakers should be around June 2024.

The Lakers' offseason

Talking about the current roster heading into training camp, returning players like D’Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura will have a lot to prove in the upcoming season, with Russell ending the season on a very low note, coming off the bench and barely even seeing the floor. Hachimura, meanwhile, had a very solid playoff stretch, especially in those first few games of the series against the Memphis Grizzlies, where he averaged around 20 points per game.

D'Angelo Russell - 2022-23 NBA Statistics Points 17.8 Rebounds 3.0 Assists 6.2 Field goal % 46.9 3-point field goal % 39.6

As for new guys coming in, notable pieces like Gabe Vincent, Cam Reddish, Taurean Prince and Jaxson Hayes are also players with chips on their shoulders. Vincent was one of the key pieces of the Miami Heat’s trip to the NBA Finals, averaging close to 13 points per game on nearly 38% shooting from the three-point line. He is expected to add much-needed reassurance to the perimeter if he gets the opportunity to be the streaky player he was just a couple of months ago in Miami.

Reddish, a high lottery pick who has shown flashes of stardom but hasn’t yet found a stable opportunity to showcase his talents, starting his career in a very young Atlanta Hawks squad led by Trae Young. Reddish didn't really fit with the playstyle of the teams that followed in the New York Knicks and the Portland Trail Blazers, who couldn't extract his full potential.

Hayes, like Reddish, is a very raw player, but extremely athletic and talented with tremendous upside, found himself in a situation without a lot of playing time in New Orleans, as he only played 13 minutes per games and started only twice last season. Often referred to as "Sideshow Jax", the center out of the University of Texas could be averaging 15 points and eight rebounds if given the time to develop correctly.

Finally, Prince, a consistently solid role player, known for his three-and-D playstyle, has helped plenty of teams throughout his seven-year NBA career. Most recently, Taurean shot 38% from beyond the arc alongside his nine points per game, being one of the most crucial parts of the second unit for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Did the additions improve the overall roster?

One of the biggest takeaways from last season was the clear lack of efficient three-point shooting, so Pelinka and the front office took care of that by adding quality pieces like Vincent and Prince who are notable beyond the arc. As for defense? There is no need to worry, Anthony Davis is poised to have a Defensive Player of the Year caliber season, while being backed up by Jarred Vanderbilt and Hachimura, who both play at the power forward position. Vanderbilt, who is still just 24 years old, was ranked in the top-20 of many defensive metrics in the last three years, such as Defensive Box Plus/Minus, which highlights the players defensive impact through 100 possessions.

The front office made all the necessary moves, with still some room to spare regarding the backup center position if head coach Darvin Ham pretends to explore options outside a surprisingly successful small ball lineup, which ended up not working against the two-time MVP Nikola Jokić. The Lakers decided to just take the opportunity to sign another quality big in Christian Wood, who was still available on the free agent market, and is very motivated to have a bounce-back season with his hometown team. Having improved on almost all aspects of the game, it's very hard not to expect this team to be leading a playoff series come June of next year, and fans should have every right to be upset if that's not what is on their television screens by then (barring any serious injuries and setbacks of course).

Read more: NBA: 5 title contenders who could disappoint in 2023-24