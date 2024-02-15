Highlights The Celtics may trade Jaylen Brown this offseason due to salary considerations.

A potential trade for Brown would command a hefty return, similar to a "Durant-type deal."

Other teams, like the Timberwolves and Pelicans, are also facing similar problems regarding the luxury threshold.

The Boston Celtics are headlined by the dynamic duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown this season, but that could change come the summer. According to rumors among NBA executives, there is a ‘realistic’ chance that the Celtics will move on from Brown this offseason.

Brown is set to make a whopping $286.2 million over the next five years, as his extension kicks in after this season. With that in mind, the Celtics will have to reshuffle their roster a bit to avoid going over the tax thresholds of the new collective bargaining agreement. This will undoubtedly lead to one of their high-salary pieces being moved, and executives believe that piece could be Brown.

“I think [a trade is] realistic. Can you get 80 percent of Jaylen by keeping Derrick White and replacing Jaylen with a $20 million player instead of a $40 million player?”-A Western Conference executive regarding a Jaylen Brown trade

Brown would be the superstar of most squads, but on his current team, he is second fiddle to Tatum. He is averaging 22 points per game this season, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, which are down from last season.

Jaylen Brown vs. Jayson Tatum - Current season stats comparison Categories Jaylen Brown Jayson Tatum PTS 22.0 27.1 REB 5.5 8.6 AST 3.7 4.8 FG% 49.2 47.5 3PT% 34.2 36.3

However, he is only 27 years old and is a proven talent on the court, and as such, teams will be lining up for him. But Boston will expect a massive return.

A hefty return

The Celtics will command a hefty return in a potential trade

League executives believe Brown will be lucrative in a trade for the Celtics as they will command a huge return, akin to a “Durant-type deal” with multiple first-round picks as well as high-end talent. This would make the Celtics less top-heavy and allow them to restock their depth, generating a more dangerous bench.

“Jaylen would set the record for the biggest return. It should be a Durant-type deal.”-Another Western Conference executive regarding the potential return

The Celtics already feature a superteam consisting of Tatum, Brown, Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, and Kristaps Porzingis. It will be impossible for Boston to retain all of them while remaining under the luxury tax following the new CBA. Therefore, executives believe a shake-up will be coming. Nothing is set in stone, however.

Problems around the league

The Celtics are not the only team that will face a tax problem.

The Celtics are in a similar situation to what the Minnesota Timberwolves are dealing with. They feature Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert, paired with the elite Anthony Edwards. If they do not make a move after this season, they will be over the tax threshold, so executives believe a trade involving Towns could be coming to this offseason.

Other teams such as the New Orleans Pelicans also are in the same boat. According to an Eastern Conference executive, they will have to make a decision between Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, in order to stay under the luxury tax threshold. The Celtics will face the same issue.

Multiple teams around the league have been stockpiling first-round picks in the event that these superstars become available, including the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, San Antonio Spurs, Utah Jazz, and Oklahoma City Thunder. If Brown becomes available, these teams possess the draft capital necessary to acquire him. The Celtics will weigh all angles to determine if a Brown trade is suitable, and if so, it is realistic that they pull the trigger.