Highlights John Elway was the last rookie QB to start for the Denver Broncos in 1983.

Expectations are high for Bo Nix thanks to unfair comparisons.

Nix's higher floor could help him win the job over Zach Wilson.

John Elway earned the distinction as the last rookie quarterback to start for the Denver Broncos way back in 1983. That’s rarefied air and weighty expectations to throw on Bo Nix, but head coach Sean Payton already got the ball rolling by comparing him to Patrick Mahomes.

It’s only May, but Nix has already started catching the eye of his teammates at rookie minicamp. These camps are about laying the groundwork more than depth chart battles, but there’s still plenty of buzz around Denver’s highly drafted quarterback. As third-round pick Jonah Elliss said (via The Athletic's Nick Kosmider):

He got rid of the ball really freaking fast. I had a couple hurries on him (in college), but I never got there. I’m excited to watch him play because I don’t think he’ll get sacked very many times because he gets rid of the ball so stinkin’ fast.

Nix had a second-round grade or later from many major outlets, but the Broncos took the chance when it came to them at No. 12 overall by taking the Oregon product. Now, he'll have names like Mahomes and Brees to live up to. Thanks a lot, Sean.

Could Bo Nix Start Week 1?

Wilson versus Nix feels like the inevitable showdown

While these immense expectations from pundits, coaches, and teammates might make some NFL freshmen anxious, Nix, for his part, sounds ready to carry the weight:

I’m not going to take it for granted. Pressure gives you opportunities. The more pressure and responsibility you have, the more that you have to go out there and consistently earn it.

Next week, Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham will join Nix at OTAs, where Payton will get his first chance to compare his less-than-heralded QB room. It’s reasonable to assume that it comes down to either Wilson or Nix, as they represent the highest upside.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Bo Nix is roughly six months younger than Zach Wilson despite the latter having already completed three seasons in the NFL.

Building a late-career Drew Brees offense—when the Hall of Famer's arm strength diminished—with their rookie doesn’t seem out of the realm of possibility. Payton spoke to Nix’s skill with quick and accurate short passes, which he exhibited in college:

The ball comes out, I don’t want to use the term ‘boring’ — that’s not the right term — but, yeah, pretty good decisions. And with each play, the efficiency and how he’s operating all of that. … Oftentimes, your first exposure to a huddle, snap count, (NFL) verbiage, that can be challenging. But I thought he threw it well today. … It’s been exactly what we saw.

However, even late-stage Brees is a really high bar for their first-year QB to reach. The New Orleans Saints great's otherworldly accuracy, timing, and ball placement were key to those teams’ success. Still, at least Payton has a blueprint to work from.

Wilson, on the other hand, possesses a much better arm and accuracy on deep balls. Unfortunately, as we saw with the New York Jets, it comes with catastrophic decision-making that results in sacks and interceptions. He’s got a long way to go towards learning a pro offense, but we wouldn’t be surprised if Nix starts Week 1. Just don’t expect him to be John Elway.

