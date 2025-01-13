The postponed Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool is set to take place next month after the rearranged date was confirmed by both clubs. The original fixture was meant to take place in December but was cancelled amid travel safety concerns as Storm Daragh wreaked havoc across the country.

It was speculated that a midweek game in the first couple of weeks of February was the most likely outcome for when the game could be rescheduled, largely because of Liverpool's hectic run that sees them competing on all fronts domestically and finishing off their Champions League group-stage matches. However, it has now been confirmed when it will take place, with fans not having long to wait.

Merseyside Derby to Take Place on February 12th

It will be David Moyes' first derby since returning to Goodison Park

In a statement released on Everton's website, it was revealed that the rescheduled clash would take place on February 12th with a kick-off time of 7:30pm:

"The last-ever Merseyside derby at Goodison Park has been rearranged for Wednesday 12 February, kicking off at 7.30pm (GMT), and will be shown live on TNT Sports. "The new fixture date is subject to Liverpool not being involved in the Champions League knockout phase play-off round."

This was then followed up by a statement from the red side of the city, who confirmed: "The Premier League match has been scheduled to take place on Wednesday February 12 (7.30pm GMT kick-off)."

While it may be the final derby to take place at Goodison Park before the Toffees make the move to the Bradley-Moore Dock Stadium next season, it will be David Moyes' first since returning to the club after he was appointed as the replacement for Sean Dyche.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: David Moyes has won just four of his previous 25 Merseyside derbies.

The rearranged clash was also a blessing for Arne Slot's men, as several important players were set to miss the initial tie through injury. However, many of those faces have since returned and barring no other fitness issues, should be available for selection next month.

