The final Merseyside derby to be held at Goodison Park between Everton and Liverpool certainly delivered. From witnessing four goals - and the last being a 98th-minute James Tarkowski volley to send the Gwladys Street end into bedlam - to a brawl at full-time that saw four red cards dished out, the 2-2 draw was a whirlwind of unrestrained mayhem.

In the aftermath of an event that brought the entire city to a standstill, one of the biggest talking points was the dismissal of Liverpool manager Arne Slot after he approached referee Michael Oliver. At first glance, the Dutchman’s actions didn’t seem particularly egregious, but newly surfaced footage provides a clearer perspective on the situation.

Slot was one of four individuals sent off after the final whistle, alongside assistant manager Sipke Hulshoff, Curtis Jones, and Abdoulaye Doucoure. Hulshoff received his red card for angrily protesting Tarkowski’s goal, which had undergone a lengthy VAR review for offside and a possible foul in the build-up. Doucoure was dismissed after being booked again for provoking the away fans post-match, while Jones was shown a second yellow for instigating the scuffles.

Why Arne Slot Was Sent Off

The Dutchman angrily confronted the referees after the full-time whistle

Footage from TNT Sports only showed the final part of an incredulous Slot exchanging words with Oliver before he gave the official an angry handshake that appeared to prompt the referee to reach into his pocket for a red card. A new angle has now been released showing the full altercation. Watch the video below:

The exact words exchanged between the Dutchman and Oliver remain unclear at the time of writing, but it's believed that his suspension was triggered by the sarcastic and aggressive handshake, according to reports from the Daily Mail and Goal. As a result, both Slot and Hulshoff will be absent from the dugout when the Reds host Wolves at Anfield on Sunday.

In their absence, assistant first-team coach John Heitinga - who made 140 appearances for Everton during his playing days - is expected to take charge. Liverpool currently hold a seven-point lead over Arsenal in the Premier League table with 14 games remaining, but Wednesday night’s fiery Goodison Park showdown has well and truly reignited the title race.