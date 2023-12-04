CM Punk recently made his return to WWE for the first time in almost a decade to the shock of wrestling fans all over the world. No one ever expected to see him back in the promotion, rebuilding bridges with the company after years of animosity. He went seven years without wrestling in any capacity but made a shocking move to AEW in the summer of 2021.

After two years, though, filled with backstage drama and numerous conflicts, Punk was sacked by Tony Khan, and it wasn't too long before he returned to the company he'd walked out on in January 2014. Throughout his absence, he has had no issue speaking out against WWE, criticising them publicly at every possible opportunity.

Now that he's back in WWE, many fans expected Punk to begin to speak negatively about AEW, so there were some left disappointed with the fact he didn't fire shots at his former company during his promo on Raw last week, which some described as soulless.

CM Punk can't legally speak about AEW

The reason Punk hasn't actually mentioned AEW on WWE TV is largely down to the fact that he signed an NDA following his dismissal from the promotion which means he's legally not allowed to, according to the Wrestling Observer. It's probably for the best, as the drama is best left in the past now, and neither side should really dwell on it going forward.

That's not to say that Punk would have necessarily said anything about Khan's promotion if he was allowed to anyway, but going off his track record in the past to never hold back with a microphone in his hand, it's safe to assume he might have made at least one comment about them

He's not the only one to have signed an NDA, though, with numerous figures in AEW reportedly also doing the same, including Tony Khan himself. This was evidenced last week, when Khan noted that he couldn't legally speak about Punk's return to WWE when asked about it in an interview to promote All In in August 2024.

Punk's return to WWE allows him to have a second shot with the company that made him a global star and while things ended very poorly during his first run, and he's had many, many bad things to say about them in the years since, his experience in AEW might have convinced him to just push all animosity aside and give things another go with the Stamford-based company.

RELATED: Many in WWE pushing to sign 'important' AEW starMany of his issues with WWE came from working under Vince McMahon, so his exit last year, and Triple H's takeover might have actually played a role in his decision to reach out about returning, and it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the 'Straight Edge Superstar'.

With recent reports suggesting a feud with Seth Rollins is first up, and a potential World Heavyweight Championship match at the Royal Rumble on the cards, things are looking quite promising going forward. Time will only tell whether it stays that way, though, or whether Punk will find himself deeply unsatisfied with them again.