The 2034 FIFA World Cup could be set to take place in January, causing significant disruption to the Premier League's footballing calendar. Fans are poised to learn which countries will host both the 2030 and 2034 editions of the prestigious tournament next week, as the winning nations are set to be announced at the upcoming FIFA Congress.

Saudi Arabia is the sole contender for the 2034 competition, effectively guaranteeing its selection as host. This comes as the nation continues to bolster its profile in world football, following major signings such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar choosing to make Saudi Arabia their new home. However, according to a report from The Sun, a Saudi-hosted World Cup could bring major scheduling changes reminiscent of the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

2034 World Cup Set to Take Place in Winter

The heat and Ramadan are two reasons given for the chosen month of January

The report from The Sun claims that due to the extreme temperatures in the Gulf State, which can reach up to 45 degrees Celsius in the summer, it is likely that a decision will be made to move the tournament to the winter for the safety of both players and travelling fans. The same reason was cited for why the Qatar World Cup had to be moved, making it the first of FIFA's flagship tournaments to take place in the winter.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: An estimated 1.5 billion people watched the 2022 World Cup final.

While the tournament two years ago commenced between November and December, it is believed that discussions have taken place to potentially start the 2034 edition much earlier in January. This is because the November–December period coincides with the anticipated dates for Ramadan - the holy month of the Islamic calendar during which many Muslims fast throughout daylight hours.

Unless Saudi authorities agree to permit non-observance of the major religious festival - a scenario considered unlikely - a kick-off in early January is being proposed. Officially, the event is yet to be moved and currently remains a summer attraction.

This would cause significant disruption to the English football schedule, with the ever-present Boxing Day fixtures likely to be cancelled as players prepare to join their national teams for the tournament. It is believed there would be a total of a seven-week break in the Premier League season, leading to a heavily congested fixture list in the first half of the 2033–34 campaign.

All statistics courtesy of Sports Illustrated - accurate as of 02/12/2024