Highlights Mohamed Salah and Jurgen Klopp argued on the touchline against West Ham and Darwin Nunez was on hand to step in.

The argument began when Salah rejected Klopp's handshake offer before coming on as a substitute, with him frustrated that he had been on the bench for so long.

Alan Shearer believes Salah's frustration stemmed from not starting such an important game against West Ham.

Liverpool duo, Jurgen Klopp and Mohamed Salah, were caught arguing before the Egyptian ace replaced Luis Diaz in the 79th minute during a 2-2 draw with West Ham United in their latest Premier League encounter. The Athletic have now revealed what started the heated exchange was Salah’s frustration over being brought on so late in the game.

Original footage from the London Stadium showed the duo exchanging words while the Egypt international, usually a level-headed presence, was animated – using a host of arm gestures - as he prepared to enter the fray. Klopp, however, remained relatively calm at that point.

Even newer footage suggests that their argument all started thanks to Salah snubbing the German tactician’s initial offer of a handshake as he came out to enter the field of play. Amid the Reds’ title charge collapse, it was not a good look for two of the club’s senior figures.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liverpool have won 28 points from losing positions in the Premier League this season. Only Newcastle (34 points in 01/02) and Manchester United (31 points in 20/21 + 29 points in 12/13) have rescued more points from behind in a single campaign in the competition.

Salah Frustrated Over Late Introduction

Actions labelled 'completely unacceptable'

James Pearce of The Athletic has gone into depth about the origin of the verbal confrontation. What started the touchline spat was Salah’s annoyance about being on the bench for so long – for reference, the former Roma man was given just 11 minutes of regulation time to make an impact.

Because of the decision, Salah appeared reluctant to shake Klopp's hand, before the pair then exchanged words. After the latter had walked away from the confrontation, he then said something else to Salah, sparking a reaction.

Referencing Salah’s pre-substitution actions, Pearce said that it was ‘completely unacceptable’ the way he ‘vented his spleen’ towards Klopp, who has a mere three games left in the Anfield hotseat. Darwin Nunez, of all people, was on hand to defuse the situation.

Neither one of Salah, Nunez and Joe Gomez – all introduced at the time of the argument – were able to add that much-needed magical moment in east London and the affair finished 2–2 thanks to a 77th-minute equaliser from Michail Antonio, whose side originally took the lead in the 43rd.

Shearer Believes Klopp is to Blame

‘He’s obviously got the right hump’

Throwing a shot in the dark, the Premier League’s top goalscorer, Alan Shearer, believes the situation would have been sparked by the fact Salah was left out of the starting line-up in such an all-important fixture against David Moyes' men. Speaking on Match of the Day, the striker-turned-pundit said:

“We don't know what Klopp has said to him there, he's said something that has riled him. He’s obviously got the right hump with being left out and probably rightly so. Even though he hasn’t hit the heights that Mo Salah has done over the years, he’s been unbelievable.”

Liverpool - Remaining Premier League Fixtures Gameweek Date - Time Opposition (H/A) 36 05/05/24 - 16:30 Tottenham (H) 37 13/05/24 - 20:00 Aston Villa (A) 38 19/05/24 - 16:00 Wolves (H)

Salah’s rut of form embodies the current situation Liverpool find themselves in – two points behind table-topping Arsenal, who have a game in hand. Although it is still mathematically possible to lift Premier League glory come next month, Liverpool’s recent record of one win in five league outings is a cause for concern.