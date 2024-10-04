There have been plenty of signs suggesting Rob Holding was no longer deemed part of Oliver Glasner's Crystal Palace squad, and the reason for the defender's banishment has now been revealed.

Holding joined Palace from Arsenal last September, but only made one appearance last season, in the Carabao Cup third round defeat to Manchester United. He was an unused substitute ten times in the Premier League last term, but didn't make the matchday squad once since Glasner's arrival at the club in February of this year. Holding warmed the bench once this season for the game against West Ham at the end of August, but hasn't featured since. Clearly, something isn't right.

Then, over the summer, the club shared a squad photo involving the men's and women's teams and their respective coaches. Among the smiling faces in the image, there was one notable absentee: Rob Holding. So, what's going on with the former Arsenal man's status at Selhurst Park?

Rob Holding Refused to Warm Down

Former Arsenal defender now training with youth team

According to Graeme Bailey at TBR Football, Holding is no longer considered part of Glasner's first-team squad at all, with the manager making it clear he does not want to work with the defender anymore. Apparently, it was during that league game against West Ham that the issue arose.

It is suggested the pair fell out after that fixture due to Holding, who has previously been described as "incredible" refusing to take part in a post-match warming down session. As a result, Glasner has instructed the 29-year-old to train with the youth team for the foreseeable future, but there is believed to be scope for this situation to be resolved eventually if both parties can reconcile their differences.

Holding has removed all mention of Crystal Palace from his social media accounts since the incident. As for Glasner, the Palace boss has refused to be drawn on the matter in press conferences, insisting the pair will talk about it between themselves and that the issue is private.

Crystal Palace Could Need Holding

Departure of Joachim Andersen left a gap

It's an odd situation, and one that Palace surely would have wanted to avoid, especially given the fact the club lost Joachim Andersen to Fulham over the summer.

With Holding's experience and talents at the back, Glasner could and should be able to call upon the defender, at least from the bench. Palace have struggled this season, and are yet to win a game, so they will need all the help they can get as the campaign goes on.

Rob Holding Arsenal statistics (all competitions) Stat Total Appearances 172 Goals 6 Assists 3 Passes completed 5,344 Tackles made 127 Progressive carries 42

Palace did sign French centre-half Maxence Lacroix in the summer, who has proven to be a competent partner for Marc Guehi in Glasner's backline. But, with the Eagles lacking squad depth, losing Holding over a petty fallout could end up costing the Londoners further down the line. It remains to be seen whether the issue can be resolved or whether Holding will be sold in the next transfer window.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 04/10/2024