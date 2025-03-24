When former world heavyweight champion George Foreman passed away on Friday at the age of 76, he was celebrated for far more than his exploits in the professional boxing ring. From Olympic gold medalist to grilling entrepreneur, the once-young Texas miscreant went from mugging people and dropping out of school aged just 15, to fighting on the greatest and grandest stages, entertaining millions across the globe.

The two-time heavyweight champion had many aspects of his life to be proud of, from starring in the legendary 'Rumble in the Jungle', where he lost to Muhammad Ali, to being the oldest heavyweight champion in history. Once dubbed as one-third of the heavyweight boxing 'holy trinity', alongside Joe Frazier and Ali, his 76 victories would lead many to presume his glistening boxing career to be his greatest achievement. But all of those victories, all of his accomplishments, pale in comparison to what, or rather whom, he was most proud of, his family.

Following his passing, his children remembered him as "a devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great-grandfather" in a statement shared on his social media. His 2008 book, titled 'Fatherhood by George: Hard-Won Advice on Being a Dad', demonstrated the joy surrounding his journey through fatherhood and the dedication he showed to bringing up his children.

Related Boxing Legend George Foreman Dies Aged 76 George Foreman, boxing legend and former heavyweight world champion, has died.

George Foreman Had a Number of Reasons For Naming All of His Sons 'George'

Each were named George Edward Foreman

Across his five marriages, he had 12 children, including five sons, all named George Edward Foreman, while also naming one of his daughters Georgetta. On his official website, per The Independent, he previously posted his explanation for naming all his sons identically:

"I say to them, 'If one of us goes up, then we all go up together. And if one goes down, we all go down together!'"

While that was likely the true inspiration behind the decision, Foreman also joked about his choice during a 2008 interview with CBN, saying: "If you're going to get hit as many times as I've been hit by Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier, Ken Norton, Evander Holyfield, you're not going to remember many names."