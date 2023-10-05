Highlights Lamine Yamal became the youngest player to start a game in the Champions League at just 16 years and 84 days old, but mysteriously disappeared in the 71st minute against FC Porto.

Barcelona manager Xavi revealed why Yamal was forced off the field.

Yamal has had a breakout season, playing in all eight La Liga games for Barcelona and becoming Spain's youngest-ever goalscorer. He is part of an exciting young crop of talent at the club.

Lamine Yamal is the latest wonderkid to emerge from Barcelona's youth ranks as he's burst onto the scene this season. The prospect made news recently after facing off against Sergio Ramos and Sevilla, with old footage of the star accompanying the former Real Madrid man as a mascot when he was a child emerging.

He made headlines again this week as well as he became the youngest player to ever start a game in the Champions League. He broke a record held by Celestine Babayaro. Yamal was just 16 years and 84 days old when he started against FC Porto in the tournament, but he mysteriously disappeared late into the second half.

Having vanished in the 71st minute, the La Liga giants played the next 10 minutes with just 10 men as they faced Porto, but eventually replaced him with Marcos Alonso. There was no real explanation for where he went or why, though. Until now.

What happened to Lamine Yamal against FC Porto?

According to Xavi, Yamal was forced off in the 71st minute after he came down with some stomach problems. The Barcelona manager and former midfielder spoke about his disappearance in his post-match press conference and explained Yamal's issues.

Speaking to the press, Xavi said: "Lamine Yamal felt poorly. He had been telling me for a while that he wasn't feeling good, that he was feeling sick. That his belly was hurting. We took advantage of a break [in play], but he was unable to carry on."

The manager was clearly hoping his star prospect would be able to return as he refused to replace him for the next 10 minutes, forcing his side to play with just 10 men. He eventually made the substitution, though, and Alonso came on to take over for the youngster. It's been quite the season so far for the youngster.

READ MORE: Who Is Lamine Yamal? Stats, Salary, Physical Strengths And More

How has Lamine Yamal's breakthrough season gone?

Having made one appearance last year at the age of 15, Yamal became the youngest player in Barcelona history, but it's this season that has proved to be the real breakthrough for the youngster. He has played in all eight La Liga games for Barcelona as well as the club's two Champions League fixtures. He has emerged as a seriously bright prospect and even became Spain's youngest-ever goalscorer when he scored for the national team during their 7-1 win against Georgia earlier this season.

The future is looking incredibly bright for the talented prospect, and it's come at the perfect time for Barcelona. His emergence is the latest in a line of impressive stars to burst onto the scene for the club in recent years, with Ansu Fati and Gavi just a couple more examples. The La Liga side has an exciting young crop of talent and as they currently sit second in La Liga and top of their Champions League group, things are looking promising for the Catalan giants.

With Fati loaned out to Brighton & Hove Albion, though, it remains to be seen whether Yamal will follow in the successful footsteps of Gavi or fall out of favour like the new Seagulls loanee. As things stand, though, the sky is the limit.