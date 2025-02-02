Summary AJ Lee did not return for the Royal Rumble, but WWE hasn't shut the door on her comeback.

Fans speculated Lee would return, with CM Punk adding fuel to the rumors.

Lee, a three-time Divas Champion, has reiterated she is retired from professional wrestling.

It has been nearly a decade since AJ Lee appeared on WWE television. Her last match in the company was on March 30, 2015. Since then, Lee has reiterated that she has retired from professional wrestling. However, despite her claims, there has been much clamor for the former Divas Champion to come back, especially since CM Punk made his unthinkable return to the WWE in November 2023.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: AJ Lee is a three-time Divas Champion. Her initial reign lasted for 295 days, which is the second-longest Divas Title run in history.

In the lead up to February 1st, there was much speculation that Lee would make her much-awaited WWE return at the Royal Rumble. There were rumblings that she would appear in WWE for the first time in nearly 10 years. Even Punk sprinkled some hints that ignited the rumors even further. And this prompted fans in Indianapolis to chant Lee's name as The Best In The World addressed the crowd during the Royal Rumble Kickoff Show.

Unfortunately, much to the dismay of wrestling fans, Lee was not among the 30 superstars that entered the 2025 women's Royal Rumble match, which was won by Charlotte Flair.

Reason Why AJ Lee Did Not Return at Royal Rumble

Fans were on the edge of their seat for Lee to return

After all 30 countdowns were completed and Lee not being one of the superstars to come out, reports have now surfaced on why she did not appear in the women's Royal Rumble. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, AJ Lee was reportedly not planned for the 2025 women's Royal Rumble match. However, the WWE has let her know the door is open for her to return any time she wants.

Before the event, Punk appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and said his wife was at home taking care of their dog, Larry. Well, as it turns out, Punk was telling the truth.

Lee is widely considered as a WWE icon. Many female superstars regard her as a revolutionary for the division. She was responsible for helping usher in the golden era of women's wrestling in the WWE. But despite her departure, Lee left an indelible mark on the WWE. That is why a lot of fans have been wanting to see her return and get in the ring with this loaded crop of talent in the women's division. Unfortunately, that day will have to wait.