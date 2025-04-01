After earning a league-record 74 points to win the 2024 Supporters' Shield despite playing nearly half their games with Lionel Messi , Inter Miami CF parted with their manager and sporting director , and have seen key contributors like Drake Callender and Julian Gressel reduced to marginal players.

And yet, through five league matches and four Concacaf Champions Cup games, it seems obvious: the 2025 version of Inter Miami is decidedly better.

There's a long way to go, and the MLS season is notorious for its undulations. But so far, the data is absolutely clear that this year's Herons are performing at a level well above last year's and have a chance to go down as the best team in MLS history.

There are a lot of reasons for that success, but let's discuss four of the biggest.

1 Javier Mascherano the Pragmatist

Mascherano varies between 4-4-2 and 4-2-3-1

Credit: Courtesy Inter Miami CF

Through most of 2024 under previous manager Tata Martino, Miami lined up in some derivative of a 4-3-3, which has been a preference for most of his career. The problem with said shape is that, from a defensive standpoint, it's more reliant on pressure from the front line. And when that doesn't happen regularly — as could be the case with Messi and Luis Suarez both on the field — there is space for opponents to exploit.

Mascherano's approach has been more conservative, mostly utilizing a 4-4-2 (really more like a 4-4-1-1) when Messi and Suarez are both in the team, and a 4-2-3-1 when Messi is absent.

The result has been a much more stable defensive structure that has left goalkeeper Oscar Ustari less exposed, with Miami conceding only five times during the league campaign and yielding about 1.1 expected goals against (xGA) per 90 minutes in that stretch. That xGA rate is nearly half a goal better than during the 2024 season.

2 Telasco Segovia the Revelation

The Venezuelan has exceeded all expectations

The 21-year-old Venezuelan isn't the only intriguing new signing that Miami has added, but he has easily been the most influential through the early stage of the season.

Segovia has scored three times in the league already, and maybe more impressively, among those who have made at least one start for the Herons, he is second only to Messi in terms of shot-creating-actions per 90 minutes at 4.43. That's a higher rate even than Suarez this season or last, and that exceptional play has come while navigating a new league and country at a young age.

2025 Inter Miami Attacking Stats Player Goals Assists Shot-creating actions Shot-creating actions/90 minutes Lionel Messi 2 2 17 7.08 Telasco Segovia 3 0 12 4.43 Luis Suarez 1 4 15 3.58 Stats via Opta/fbref.com, from MLS play only

No doubt, some of Segovia's success comes from enjoying more space based on defenses being focused on limiting Messi. Even so, the reported $2.5 million fee paid to Casa Pia of Portugal is looking to be a bargain at the moment.

3 Luis Suárez the Provider

The Uruguayan has embraced the extra pass

Suarez is more known as an out-and-out scorer than a provider. But as often happens with world-class players as they age and lose the ability to cover ground, they make up for it with their field vision.

Maybe that's the case with Suarez this season. He has already contributed four assists in five league games, putting him nearly halfway to last year's total of nine in 27 appearances.

Luis Suárez Assists Statistics Season Minutes Assists Expected assists Assists/90 minutes Expected assists/90 minutes 2024 1,918 9 6.3 0.42 0.29 2025 377 4 1.7 1.19 0.43 Stats via Opta/fbref.com, from MLS play only

He's outperforming his expected assists (xA) totals considerably. But even in terms of xA, his rate of 0.43 per 90 minutes so far this season is nearly a 50 percent increase from last season. And it's more than double the xA rate he has averaged in league games since 2017-18, the first year in which data from Opta via fbref.com is publicly available.

4 Yannick Bright the Disruptor

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The 2024 MLS Superdraft selection has made a considerable step forward in Year 2 as one of Miami's most important defensive pieces. The 23-year-old has played just over half of Miami's league minutes, in part due to Mascherano rotating his squad to keep bodies fresh for Concacaf play.

Yannick Bright Defensive Stats Season Minutes played Tackles attempted Tackles won Win percentage 2024 1,408 46 21 45.7 2025 255 11 7 63.6 Stats via Opta/fbref.com, from MLS play only

But when he's been on the pitch, he's been an extremely active and sharp defender. Bright's 12 tackles and seven won are both high marks for players not on the back line, and his 63.6 percent tackle win mark is slightly better than some guy playing next to him named Sergio Busquets. His 17 tackles-plus-interceptions is the third-most on the team, and comes in fewer minutes than Ian Fray (20) or Busquets (18).