Highlights The Milwaukee Bucks need defensive upgrades to contend for a title this season, especially with strong Eastern Conference rivals.

Milwaukee's lineup struggles against top teams in the league due to a lack of defensive wing talent.

New York and Philadelphia are deeper and more well-rounded than Milwaukee, ranking higher in the East.

The Milwaukee Bucks have had an interesting offseason.

After a third straight premature playoff exit due to injuries and roster construction issues, the pressure is on to give Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard a supporting cast they can win with at the highest level.

Milwaukee has signed Taurean Prince , Gary Trent Jr. and Delon Wright after losing a spot-up shooter in Malik Beasley . The additions should surely make the team better. Trent and Prince are quality NBA wings who can hit a three and compete defensively, and Wright is a lockdown point-of-attack defender that the Bucks desperately need.

However, these three players are all best suited as bench guys for a true championship contender, meaning Milwaukee still has a long way to go if it wants to join the elite tier of teams in the league, not to mention just the Eastern Conference.

Unfortunate injuries shielded the Bucks from the reality that they were far from competing with the league's best teams in 2023-24, and that is still their situation despite the improvements they've made.

Milwaukee Has Done Little To Improve Defensively

The Bucks may be removed from title contention based on this weakness alone

The entirety of the history of the NBA has shown us that it is almost impossible to win a title without a top-10 defense in the regular season.

Many of the exceptions come from defending champions who have just proven they have what it takes to hoist the trophy but lack the proper motivation.

A prime example of this is the 2017-18 Golden State Warriors , who repeated despite having the 11th-best defense in the regular season but the top defense in the postseason.

Not only is Milwaukee nowhere near the team those Warriors were, but they were significantly worse on that end of the floor for all of 2023-24.

Furthermore, their defensive personnel is far inferior, especially against what successful offenses bring to the table in the modern NBA.

Bucks' Defense (2023-24) DRTG Playoff DRTG DFG% REB% 115.0 (19th) 119.4 (14th) 47.0 (14th) 49.9 (16th)

Signing Wright this summer should help this group. He is an excellent on-ball defender at the guard position, but Milwaukee needs several more capable defenders in its lineup.

Wright is also best suited to being a bench player for around 15 minutes per game, as he has hovered between 15 and 20 minutes a night the last three seasons on bad teams.

What Milwaukee really needs is one or two athletic guards or wings who can slide into the starting lineup or play huge roles off the bench to transform their defense.

Their starting lineup looks something like Lillard, Khris Middleton , Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez and one of Pat Connaughton , Wright, Prince or Trent.

Whoever they choose, there is little defensive wing talent on the floor, making it extremely difficult to beat the top teams in the league.

Because the Bucks are strapped for cash, this upgrade will likely come through a trade of one of their key players, but Milwaukee should be able to make a move either now or at the trade deadline. Their contention window depends on it.

Bucks Aren't Close To Beating Boston

The gap between the versatility of the current rosters seems insurmountable

Even if they don't like to admit it, every NBA fan knows just how dominant the Boston Celtics were in 2023-24 from start to finish.

A 64-18 record, 16-3 run in the playoffs and the fourth-best net rating of all time speaks for itself, and Boston is bringing back its entire nine-man rotation next season.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee had the 12th-worst defensive rating in the league last year and barely a positive net rating.

The Bucks Aren't Close to Boston Team ORTG DRTG NRTG Celtics 122.2 (1st) 110.6 (2nd) 11.7 (4th All-Time) Bucks 117.6 (6th) 115.0 (19th) 2.6 (11th)

Unfortunately for Bucks fans, their predicament is even worse because they match up exceptionally poorly with Boston's modern, analytical, versatility-based attack.

The Celtics have built a roster consisting of players who have few weaknesses on either side of the ball: Jrue Holiday , Derrick White , Jayson Tatum , Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis can all dribble, shoot and pass, as well as defend in the paint and on the perimeter at an elite level.

Compare that with Milwaukee's current situation. Their closing five is likely to have few, if any, good perimeter defenders, and they rely on three individual shotmakers—Antetokounmpo, Lillard and Middleton—to carry their scoring load against more difficult defensive alignments.

The chances that the Bucks can beat Boston in a seven-game series barring significant injury are extraordinarily slim if they don't have players who can guard any of the Celtics' best guys.

At the same time, the defending champions can throw seemingly endless waves of lockdown defenders at Milwaukee's offense.

Milwaukee's envisioned path to a championship involves a superhuman duo effort from Lillard and Antetokounmpo. Still, it is hard to imagine anything they can do will close the gap on Boston's massive talent advantage.

Both New York and Philly Are Deeper and More Well-Rounded

Milwaukee appears to be fourth best in the East right now

New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers fans will spend the rest of the summer arguing about who is the second-best team in the East, but one thing is sure: both are significantly better than the Bucks, at least on paper, as it stands in mid-July.

Both teams have elite nine-man rotations that can play multiple styles of basketball, while Milwaukee remains too top-heavy and struggles on the defensive side of the ball.

New York has three specific advantages over Milwaukee: better depth, better scorers and the Knicks have the perfect roster to shut down Lillard, Antetokounmpo and Middleton.

New York's top three bench players could potentially start for the Bucks, while most of Milwaukee's bench may be hard-pressed to crack Tom Thibodeau 's rotation.

Milwaukee will struggle to guard the perimeter, giving Jalen Brunson , Mikal Bridges , Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo free runways to the basket.

New York has an ideal forward to guard Antetokounmpo in OG Anunoby , several elite perimeter defenders to guard Middleton and Lillard with Miles McBride , Bridges, and DiVincenzo, and an elite rim protector in Mitchell Robinson .

Philadelphia is miles ahead of Milwaukee simply because they have as much, if not more, star power with Joel Embiid , Tyrese Maxey and Paul George . The 76ers present the same problem as New York: Many guys can score and defend, while the Bucks have few defenders for any of Philadelphia's trio.

Knicks, Sixers Stars vs. Bucks (2023-24) Player PPG APG TS% GP Brunson 37.2 6.2 59.6 5 Randle 26.8 3.3 59.9 4 Bridges 20.3 2.3 64.8 3 Embiid 24.0 6.0 48.9 1 George 29.0 1.0 72.2 1 Maxey 28.3 6.3 59.1 3

Milwaukee must make a big trade soon or risk wasting another year of Antetokounmpo's prime.