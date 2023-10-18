Highlights The Boston Celtics have a strong roster, led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and supported by players like Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis.

The Celtics have made key acquisitions in the trade and free agent markets to strengthen their lineup and fit Joe Mazzulla's preference for smaller lineups.

Jaylen Brown's contract extension reflects the team's trust and appreciation for his versatile contributions, while Jayson Tatum is poised for a breakout season as a top-five player in the NBA.

The Boston Celtics have been one of the most promising teams since 2017, having reached the Eastern Conference finals five times in the last seven years. They came painfully close to bringing an NBA Championship back to Boston in 2022, taking the Golden State Warriors to six games in the Finals. Led by the superstar duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and surrounded by a very capable supporting cast headlined by Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, the sky is the limit for the Celtics.

It won't be easy, though, in a conference now featuring the NBA's newest superteam in the Damian Lillard-Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee Bucks. The Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and New York Knicks are all capable of contending for the top spots in the East, as the conference shapes up to be as competitive as it has been in years. If the Celtics are to put together a season of dreams and overcome their challengers, here is how they'll have to do it.

The returning roster

Though the Celtics have parted ways with Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon, shot-blocking phenom Robert Williams and one of the hearts of the franchise in Marcus Smart, all of whom were key pieces of the roster's partial success last season, Boston has done some good work in the trade and free agent markets.

Other than that, most important players remained with the team, like Derrick White, who had the best season of his career last year, being one of the best defensive guards in the league and showing his true worth. Al Horford, known as the "Embiid Stopper" and great shooter, is still a presence that's felt every game on the court, and should continue to do that for the foreseeable future, despite his age.

Most recently, backup point guard Payton Pritchard signed a contract extension with the franchise, with the value of it reflecting the trust the front office has in the 25-year-old, who has been lighting the league on fire during preseason.

Payton Pritchard - 2022-23 Boston Celtics Season Statistics Points Per Game 5.6 Assists Per Game 1.3 Rebounds Per Game 1.8 Field Goal (%) 41.2 3-Point Field Goal (%) 36.4 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference

Key Acquisitions

In Joe Mazzulla's first season as head coach, we noticed his preference for smaller lineups that can stretch the floor and shoot from the three-point line. This was something that was very complicated to do with Robert Williams was on the court, as he doesn't yet have an outside shot in his arsenal. That, plus the reoccurring injuries, might've been the main reasons as to why he was involved in the trade to Portland that brought All-Star Jrue Holiday to the franchise.

We've previously looked over how the 2021 NBA champion will fit with the Celtics, bringing his elite defense, great playmaking and overall good energy to the starting lineup. In the beginning of the offseason, a trade that shocked most of the Boston fanbase sent Marcus Smart, the former Defensive Player of the Year, to Memphis in a three-team deal that gave the Celtics Kristaps Porzingis.

The Unicorn had a couple of rough years after a major injury led to his departure from New York to Dallas. When he couldn't find a fit alongside Luka Dončić, he was eventually shipped to Washington, where he was given a bigger and more important role on the lineup. Last season, Porzingis had one of the best seasons of his career since his All-Star year with the Knicks, showing a greater will to rebound and other intangibles that were greatly valued by Celtics' general manager Brad Stevens.

Jaylen Brown proving his worth

One of the biggest stories this offseason was Jaylen Brown, arguably the second-best player in Boston, who signed a five-year, $305 million super-max extension with the franchise after being selected to the All-NBA Second team last season, for the first time in his career.

Brown had his best season of his seven-year stint with the team last year, averaging career-highs on most statistics, seriously impressing the front office who reflected their trust and appreciation in the form of the biggest contract in NBA history. A big knock on Brown's game is the lack of quality in his left-hand dribble, which rendered him unproductive at times during the previous playoff series, but his versatility on both ends of the floor is what makes him so valuable.

Jaylen Brown - 2022-23 Boston Celtics Season Statistics Points Per Game 26.6 Assists Per Game 6.9 Rebounds Per Game 3.5 Field Goal (%) 49.1 3-Point Field Goal (%) 33.5 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference

MVP year for Tatum?

Since his stellar rookie year, Jayson Tatum has been held to a high regard by everyone in the NBA, whether it be his peers, executives or fans. Steadily improving with every year of his career, Tatum has finally reached the point where he should be ready to take that extra leap and lead his team once again, but this time, to try to make it all the way.

A multiple time All-NBA and All-Star selection, the 25-year-old who is looking to break into the 30-point per game mark for the first time in his career. This past season really showed how talented of a scorer he really is. Other than that, he also showed his rebounding prowess that reflects directly on his intense defensive efforts that might not be valued by traditional statistics.

Jayson Tatum - 2022-23 Boston Celtics Season Statistics Points Per Game 30.1 Assists Per Game 8.8 Rebounds Per Game 4.6 Field Goal (%) 46.6 3-Point Field Goal (%) 35.0 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference

Raising the 18th banner

As previously stated, the front office has made every move possible with only one goal in mind. Not the Eastern Conference finals for the sixth time in eight years, not just the NBA Finals, but ultimately, winning it all. With two all-defensive guards in the backcourt, and three All-Stars on the wings and front court, there really isn't much room to fail.

The biggest doubts are in the depth of the team, something that didn't really affect them last season considering the amount of talent that came from the bench, like Malcolm Brogdon and Grant Williams who parted ways with the franchise during the offseason. But the bet made on Pritchard and the remaining bench pieces should be a promising sign for the fans.

Is this the year they finally break through and reach the top of the mountain? Can Tatum stake his claim as a top-five player in the NBA and guide his team to basketball glory?

