LAS VEGAS — If, like me, you enjoy sanctioned violence from throwback fighters, then boy, do I have a fight to recommend to you.

On Saturday, the 1st of February, Premier Boxing Champions hosts its first event of 2025 with David Benavidez vs David Morrell in the main event at light heavyweight, after main card fights between Brandon Figueroa and Stephen Fulton, Isaac Cruz vs Angel Fierro, and Jesus Ramos against Jeison Rosario.

Though the entire box office show at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas has the potential for carnage, it's the headline bout in particular that insiders are vowing will deliver in a way befitting of other modern-day boxing classics involving fan-favorite savages like Roberto Duran, Thomas Hearns, and Marvin Hagler.

GIVEMESPORT is already in the Fight Capital of the World for the event, and midway through Fight Week, it's clear that the Strip is the place to be. Keep scrolling for three reasons why Benavidez vs Morrell is can't miss TV.

This is a Clear Fight of the Year Contender in The Making

The Benavidez vs Morrell winner is on the cusp of boxing's pound-for-pound lists