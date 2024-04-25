Highlights Cole Palmer has been one of the stars of the season, despite playing in a struggling Chelsea side.

Ahead of Chelsea's 5-0 defeat against Arsenal on Tuesday, Mauricio Pochettino stressed the importance of his side putting in a solid performance and proving that the club was more than just Cole Palmer. The Englishman moved to Stamford Bridge last summer and has been their standout player this campaign so far.

Before the Blues faced off against the Gunners, though, it was announced that Palmer was going to be unavailable. After playing Manchester City in the FA Cup at the weekend, the midfielder came down with an illness and was forced to sit out as Chelsea faced off against their London rivals. Fans of the club immediately panicked, but Pochettino thought his side had it in them to go out there and put on a solid performance, proving that they were more than just their talisman.

That's not quite how things worked out, though. In fact, Chelsea were instead thrashed by Arsenal 5-0 in one of their most humiliating losses of all time. They achieved the opposite of what Pochettino wanted and instead, after they were demolished in emphatic fashion, it is more clear than ever that Palmer is vital to their success. On that note, here are three reasons why Chelsea are Cole Palmer FC.

Chelsea Might be in Relegation Battle Without Him

The Blues would be 18th in the table without him

If it wasn't clear enough already, a recent report revealed just how worse off Chelsea would have been this season if they didn't have Palmer to rely on throughout the campaign. It's not been a great year anyway, with the club currently sitting ninth in the table, with just 47 points at the time of writing.

Without the former City man, though, they'd be even worse. The Daily Mail has shared where the club would be right now if he hadn't played at all for them this year; they would currently be 18th(!) in the table. The Blues would be firmly in the middle of a relegation battle with the threat of playing in the Championship very real.

The two-time Champions League winners would have just 27 points, 20 less than they do right now. It's pretty clear just how important he's been to getting points on the board for the club.

Palmer is Chelsea's Top Scorer and Provider

He has more goals and assists than anyone else in the team

In the last few years, it's been patently clear that Chelsea have needed a goalscorer. No player has scored 20 goals or more in a season for the team since Diego Costa in 2016-17. Last season's top scorer in the league was Kai Havertz with just seven strikes to his name, but they've finally found someone who can put the ball in the back of the net on a consistent basis. Palmer has 20 goals so far in the league, and 23 in total for the Blues.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cole Palmer has scored the most goals in a Chelsea season since Diego Costa in 2017

He's by far and away their top scorer this season, but he's also their lead playmaker, with 13 assists to his name. It's not often that someone leads the way for a top club in terms of both goals and assists, but that's exactly what Palmer is doing at Stamford Bridge - and it's a testament to just how vital he's been for the club, despite their struggles.

He's the Only One Performing Offensively

Palmer is responsible for almost half of Chelsea's league goals

With 20 goals and nine assists, Chelsea have been hugely reliant on Palmer's output this season. Not just because he's been on fire in front of goal, but because no one else has. As of writing, he's contributed to 47.5% of the club's goals in the Premier League - a remarkable figure.

Palmer has almost double the amount of goals that Chelsea's second top scorer, Nicholas Jackson (13), does. He's also got five more assists than the second top playmaker, Conor Gallagher, Raheem Sterling and Malo Gusto (8) at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea have been very poor this year - so even with Palmer, things haven't been great.

If the Arsenal result taught fans anything, though, it's that Palmer is extremely important to the Blues' fortunes on the pitch - perhaps more so than most people realised. Pochettino might not want to hear this, but it seems very apparent that, as things stand, 'Cole Palmer FC' isn't an entirely unfair nickname for Chelsea.