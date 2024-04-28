Highlights Liverpool need almighty collapses from both Arsenal and Manchester City to win the Premier League after winning just one of their last five games.

Jurgen Klopp's men have struggled to turn clear-cut chances into goals of late.

Liverpool have played more matches in all competitions than any other Premier League team this season and fatigue may have finally caught up with them.

Liverpool's title chances were already looking slim going into Saturday's meeting with West Ham and a draw at the London Stadium leaves them requiring a miracle to win a second title in five years.

The Reds recovered from going a goal down in the capital to take the lead in the second half through an Andy Robertson volley and an Alphonse Areola own-goal, but Michail Antonio's header denied Liverpool the opportunity to go level on points with Arsenal at the summit for at least 24 hours.

Jurgen Klopp's men were in the box seat to win the title earlier this month, but they have won just one of their last five league games to fall away. But where exactly has it gone wrong for Liverpool? We've taken a look at the main reasons their challenge has imploded...

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In their last five Premier League games Liverpool have scored seven goals - significantly fewer than their xG of 12.65.

Fatigue From Competing On All Fronts

Quadruple was on the cards as recently as last month

Liverpool have played more games than every other Premier League club this season. Klopp's men have played 55 games so far and still have three more top-flight fixtures to complete before the end of the season. The Reds played six matches on their way to winning the Carabao Cup, four on their run to the FA Cup quarter-finals and 10 in the Europa League.

Of course, competing on all fronts is part and parcel of being a big club, and going deep in multiple competitions is the sign of a good season. Manchester City played 60 times during the 2022-23 campaign and ended it by winning the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Champions League.

Defensive Struggles

Arsenal and City far more solid at the back

Jarrod Bowen's opener at the London Stadium was the 23rd time Liverpool have conceded the first goal in a game all season. That's over 40 percent of their matches and, regardless of a side's ability to bounce back from setbacks, is not a solid foundation for success.

Liverpool have conceded 20 goals in 16 Premier League games this calendar year and have also only kept two clean sheets across those games. Contrastingly, Arsenal have shipped just six goals in 14 top-flight games in 2024 (nine clean sheets), and City have conceded 11 goals in 14 games (five clean sheets). You can certainly see the difference between the two remaining title contenders and the Reds.

Misfiring Forwards

Reds underperforming against their xG

Much has been made of Darwin Nunez's struggles in front of goal of late, and he was dropped against West Ham after another disappointing showing at Goodison Park in midweek. Nunez has the second-highest expected goals (xG) in the Premier League this season with 18.95 (only Erling Haaland's is higher at 25.42), but the Uruguayan has only scored 11 times.

Mohamed Salah has scored 17 league goals but has also slightly underperformed against his xG (18.93), while the same is true of Luis Diaz (8 goals, 11.94 xG). Liverpool have scored 77 goals all season, only five fewer than top scorers Arsenal, and it is only recently that their struggles to convert expected goals into actual goals has become an issue. They drew 2-2 with Manchester United when their xG was 4.43, they lost 1-0 to Crystal Palace when their xG was 3.04 and they lost 2-0 to Everton when their xG was 1.87.

Lack Of Strength and Experience In Depth

Reds in transition while City are established winners

Jurgen Klopp may rotate a lot more than Pep Guardiola, but he does not have the quality in reserve that is available to the Manchester City manager. Only 19 players have featured in more than 10 Premier League games for City this season, but all of them, aside from Oscar Bobb and Rico Lewis, are established senior players at club and international level.

Meanwhile, 22 Liverpool players have played 10 or more times in the league, and among them are Conor Bradley, 20, Ryan Gravenberch, 21, Harvey Elliott, 21, and Jarell Quansah, 21. All four of those players have enjoyed encouraging seasons but, ultimately, they are involved in a transitional phase for the team, and the title was probably always a tall order.