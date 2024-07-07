Highlights The Miami Heat underperformed last season, raising questions about the franchise's direction.

Losing key players like Max Strus, Gabe Vincent, and Caleb Martin over the last couple of summers has weakened the team's depth.

The Heat's inability to move Duncan Robinson and the uncertain future of Jimmy Butler signals a potential limbo for the team.

The Miami Heat finished the 2022-23 season with a 46-36 record, good enough for a Play-In berth. After losing to the Atlanta Hawks, the Heat beat the Chicago Bulls to earn a postseason bid as the No. 8 seed before shocking the basketball world and advancing to the NBA Finals, losing to the Denver Nuggets in five games.

While Miami lost Max Strus and Gabe Vincent last offseason, expectations were still high entering the 2023-24 campaign. Unfortunately, things didn’t work out in their favor, with the Heat getting ousted early in the playoffs. Miami is now at a crossroads regarding the franchise's direction moving forward.

Although the Heat were fortunate enough to get Bam Adebayo to agree to a three-year contract extension, some of the moves (or lack of them) this offseason could have signaled the start of a quasi-rebuild.

Letting Caleb Martin Walk

Losing Martin Isn't a Good Look

Without question, the losses of Strus and Vincent severely depleted Miami’s depth throughout last season. Sure, Vincent’s tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers hasn’t been memorable, and that’s putting it nicely. On the other hand, Strus was a significant addition for the Cleveland Cavaliers, primarily since the team dealt with injuries to Evan Mobley, Darius Garland, and Donovan Mitchell.

But now Miami saw the departure of Caleb Martin this summer, another player instrumental in helping his squad advance to the NBA Finals in 2022-23. The 28-year-old is coming off a solid regular season, averaging a career-high 10.0 points with 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists, so it was hardly a surprise when he turned down his $7.1 million player option.

Caleb Martin Stats - 2023 NBA Playoffs MPG 30.2 PPG 12.7 RPG 5.4 FG% 52.9% 3P% 42.3%

With Martin now linking up with the Philadelphia 76ers on a four-year deal, Miami will not only be without a player capable of coming off the bench or starting, but the Heat may need to deal with him throughout the regular season and potentially the playoffs in 2024-25.

Duncan Robinson Is Still Around

Miami Hasn't Been Able to Move Robinson

Duncan Robinson averaged 3.3 points in 15 games as a rookie. Yet, he turned up the volume in 145 games in the subsequent two seasons by averaging 13.3 points and shooting 42.7 percent from behind the three-point line.

As a result, Robinson was rewarded with a five-year, $90 million deal. However, his production has declined since agreeing to the contract. While he turned things around to a degree last season by averaging 12.9 points, he still hasn’t lived up to expectations.

Duncan Robinson Stats - 2023-24 Season Category Stats PPG 12.9 3PG 2.8 3P% 39.5%

Robinson was involved in more than a few trade rumors over the last few years. But with the complexity of the NBA salary cap, there weren’t any teams looking to take on such a hefty contract, especially for a player as one-dimensional as Robinson.

It appears the Heat have waved the white flag in trying to move the 30-year-old, further demonstrating their unwillingness to keep up with other teams who have made championship-caliber moves since the start of free agency.

No Extension for Jimmy Butler

Things Are Starting to Sour Even More

There was once a time when the Heat had championship aspirations. While that still may be the case, nobody in the organization likely believes that is attainable with the current roster.

In previous years, potential trades and signings were considered based on who best complimented Jimmy Butler’s skillset. However, that no longer appears to be the case. Things between the franchise and Butler haven’t been good.

Still, things could start to turn even uglier. After Miami’s exit from the playoffs, Pat Riley didn’t hold back in putting the team on blast. While this has been the norm for Riley over the years, most were surprised regarding his comments about Butler’s inability to stay healthy. It appears a contract extension for Butler is far from a priority at the moment.

With that in mind, the front office’s blasé approach to their superstar would indicate the team is more interested in remaining in limbo than making an actual bona fide attempt at another championship.