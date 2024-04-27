Highlights The Thunder's young, skilled talent is key to dynasty potential.

The team's ability to top a competitive Western Conference shows strong playoff potential.

A low payroll and hoards of draft picks give OKC tons of flexibility for future success.

It is debatable whether there is a “right” or “wrong” way to build a team in the NBA. But in the case of the Oklahoma City Thunder, the team has definitely been built the “right” way.

The Thunder are currently constructed in the exact manner that numerous teams around the league vie their teams to be. They are a team filled with young, competitive talent, a low and flexible payroll, and hoards of draft picks. They are in prime position to compete for a championship now, and will be for the next several years.

Oklahoma City, therefore, possesses all the pieces necessary to not only win their first NBA title, but to become the league’s next dynasty. The following are reasons why that could, indeed, occur.

Rich in Young Talent

Thunder possess a team that is not only young, but skilled

Arguably the biggest factor to the Thunder’s potential to become the league’s next dynasty is their slew of young talent. Out of the 18 players listed on their current roster, 13 of them are age 25 or younger. They have an average team age of just 24.2, which is second in the league only to the San Antonio Spurs. But in order to be a dynasty, a team need to not only be young, but also talented. The Thunder are both.

The star on the team is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Originally drafted by the Los Angeles Clippers, he was traded to the Thunder as part of the blockbuster Paul George trade in 2019. And while it has not yet worked out for the Clippers, the Thunder are entering their next phase, which is being led by Gilgeous-Alexander.

Oklahoma City Thunder - Average Team Age (2023-24) Player Age Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 25 Chet Holmgren 21 Jalen Williams 23 Josh Giddey 21 Luguentz Dort 25

The two-time All-Star had his breakout season last year, when he averaged 31.4 points per game. But despite his efforts, the team had not yet graduated from rebuilding status, and made the Play-In Tournament but were subsequently eliminated. This year, the Thunder officially graduated from the rebuild and Gilgeous-Alexander shone with the surrounding pieces.

The variety of young, homegrown talent that the Thunder cultivated throughout the rebuild all flourished this season. Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Josh Giddey, and Luguentz Dort all took steps forward, rounding out what is already a formidable starting lineup. Not to mention, the Thunder have one of the youngest coaches in the NBA in Mark Daigneault, so they are filled with young blood.

Ability to Win the West

Thunder won a tightly competitive Western Conference in their first year of contention

There is no question that the Western Conference was a tightly competitive marathon throughout the entirety of the 2023-24 season. Oklahoma City was competing with the experienced Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves teams for the top spot, as well as legitimate contenders in the Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, and others.

All in all, the Western Conference had ten teams finish over .500, with the lowest team in the Golden State Warriors finishing ten games over that mark, at 46-36. The Thunder finished at 40-42 last season which snagged them the final Play-In spot, which they ultimately lost. This year, they improved to 57-25, winning 17 more games than last year.

This feat allowed the Thunder, in the first legitimate year of contention, to win the Western Conference over all of their competition. The case can be made that they technically tied with the Nuggets, who also finished with 57 wins. But the Thunder’s ability to beat their opponents when it mattered, contenders or not, gave them the tiebreaker over everyone else in the West.

Potential of Playoff Success

Thunder’s core have already seen playoff success so far

Granted, it has only been two games, but the Thunder have so far not crumbled under the lights of the postseason. It is known that the lights shine brighter in the playoffs, and so far, the Thunder have translated their regular season success to the playoffs.

They are up two games to none over the New Orleans Pelicans, winning each game in decisive fashion. Both games have seen the Thunder utilize their elite defense to hold the Pelicans to just 92 points. Game 1 was a much closer affair, which Oklahoma City won by a score of 94-92, but in Game 2, they blew out New Orleans by a score of 124-92.

The Thunder have demonstrated their versatility by using their elite offense to blow out the Pelicans, while using their defense to hold the Pelicans to just 92 points in both games. Only time will tell whether or not the Thunder continue their playoff success, but so far, they appear to be promising.

Cheap and Flexible Payroll

Thunder possess a flexible payroll which gives them room to pivot

One of the most important aspects of a dynasty in the making is their flexibility. They need a smart general manager who can manage the payroll responsibly and pivot depending on the team’s needs, which can shift from season to season. The current GM, Sam Presti, has done just that.

The Thunder possess a current payroll of $163,415,317, which is the fifth lowest in the entire NBA. The only teams who possess a payroll lower than them are the Detroit Pistons, Utah Jazz, Charlotte Hornets, and the aforementioned Spurs. All of those teams are rebuilding and not contending, so the Thunder have constructed a young roster full of elite talent with one of the lowest payrolls in the NBA.

NBA Lowest Payrolls – 2023-24 Team Payroll Projected Cap Space Spurs $148,302,289 $27,293,222 Hornets $149,196,368 $2,553,632 Jazz $151,690,187 $37,540,111 Pistons $152,494,239 $60,064,959 Thunder $163,415,317 $35,255,593

The payroll of the Oklahoma City Thunder is not only low, but is flexible. They are projected to have $35,255,593 in cap space this offseason according to Spotrac, which would give the team a ton of flexibility should they want to acquire more talent to compliment their current roster, or leave it be.

Hoards of Draft Picks

Oklahoma City possesses tons of high draft picks in the coming years

Perhaps the most important assets for future dynasty teams to own in the NBA are draft picks. Due to various trades in recent years, as part of the Thunder’s rebuilding process which is officially over, the team has acquired hoards of high draft picks.

The Thunder possess three first-round picks in this year’s draft, and four in next year’s draft. From now until 2030, the Thunder own 35 draft picks in either the first or second round, and the vast majority of those are under exclusive control of the Thunder. Many of these are also high draft picks within the first 10 or 15 picks.

All of these picks give the Thunder tons of flexibility. They can choose to hold on to important ones, continuing to draft and grow homegrown players as their current core. They can also choose to trade some of them to acquire top talent, which would fit in with their low payroll.

All in all, when analyzing dynastic teams throughout the history of the NBA, they possessed some or all of the factors that the Thunder currently do. Oklahoma City checks off all the important boxes necessary to cultivate not only a winning team, but a dynastic team, which will be competitive for years to come. The Thunder could very well become the NBA’s next superteam.