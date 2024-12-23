The San Jose Earthquakes needed a seismic shakeup.

After a catastrophic 2024 season that saw them finish dead last in MLS , the team had reached its lowest point since the league’s inception. With just six wins throughout the campaign and a staggering 78 goals conceded—marking one of the worst defensive records in MLS history—the Earthquakes had become a shadow of their former selves.

For a club that once hoisted the MLS Cup in 2001 and 2003, their descent into irrelevance was nothing short of devastating. The Bay Area team, an original MLS franchise, had lost not just its competitive edge but its very identity.

Enter Bruce Arena, one of the most decorated and polarizing figures in American soccer history. A leader synonymous with success, Arena’s arrival brought immediate intrigue. The decision to hire him wasn’t just a gamble; it was a declaration of intent. Known for steering struggling teams to glory, Arena was brought in to rebuild San Jose from the ground up.

His resumé speaks volumes: five MLS Cup titles, four Supporters’ Shields, three CONCACAF Gold Cup victories with the US Men’s National Team, and countless playoff wins. However, his career has not been without controversy. Arena’s tenure with the New England Revolution ended abruptly in 2023 following allegations of inappropriate remarks, casting a shadow over his otherwise stellar reputation.

Despite the baggage, the Earthquakes’ leadership saw in Arena the ideal figure to guide their resurrection.

“I think there’s potential,” Arena said candidly. “When you take over a team that finishes last, in my opinion, you can only go one way… I’m not promising we’re winning the MLS Cup in 2025, but I’m promising we’ll have a better team and one that our community and fan base will be proud of.”

The question now is whether Arena can turn that promise into reality, and with it catapult his own tarnished reputation out of the shadows into the limelight.

Building Blocks: New Signings and Familiar Faces

Arena wasted no time in reshaping the Earthquakes’ roster. Recognizing that the foundation of any successful team begins with its players, he acted swiftly to bring in talent that aligns with his vision. Not surprisingly, Arena looked to some of his trusted former players from the New England Revolution , using his deep connections to acquire proven contributors who could hit the ground running. This influx of talent has given San Jose a much-needed infusion of quality and experience.

Among the new arrivals, Dave Romney stands out as a vital acquisition. Known for his consistency and reliability, Romney has long been a steady presence in MLS backlines. A quintessential Arena player, Romney is more than just a defender—he’s a leader on the field, someone who understands the intricacies of organizing a defense. For a team that conceded 78 goals in 2024, his presence is a godsend. Romney’s ability to read the game and execute timely interventions will be critical as the Earthquakes aim to rebuild their defensive solidity.

Another significant addition is Mark-Anthony Kaye, a midfield dynamo whose experience and versatility make him a cornerstone of Arena’s plans. Kaye’s technical abilities and tactical intelligence enable him to control the tempo of games, a skill San Jose sorely lacked last season. Beyond his on-field contributions, Kaye’s leadership and professionalism will help establish the kind of culture that Arena wants to instill—a culture of accountability, effort, and unity.

Joining Kaye in midfield is Ian Harkes, whose adaptability makes him a valuable asset. Harkes can play multiple roles, seamlessly transitioning between attacking and defensive duties. This versatility gives Arena the flexibility to experiment with different formations and strategies as he molds the Earthquakes into a more dynamic and cohesive unit. Harkes’s creative flair adds a new dimension to a team that often looked bereft of ideas in the attacking third.