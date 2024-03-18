Highlights Recent poor form has dropped the Los Angeles Clippers' standing right before the playoffs.

Injuries to key players and a general lack of depth have factored into LA's skid.

Playoff experience may outweigh regular season records, and veteran leaders are known to step up.

The Los Angeles Clippers are currently 42-25 and sit 4th in the Western Conference. They're one game ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans in fifth and 3.5 clear of the Dallas Mavericks in seventh.

They're well positioned to have home court to open the playoffs and are in seemingly no danger of falling into the Play-In Tournament.

That means any worry is far from the end of the world, but recent results dampened the Clippers' current standing because of where it was so recently.

Recent Results Dropped Their Standing

Poor run of form takes Clippers out of top seed contention

They were 34-15 after a win over the Atlanta Hawks on February 5, capping a 31-game stretch where they went 26-5. They were in what was then a four-way battle for the best record in the Western Conference.

They've gone 7-10 in the 17 games since, falling five games back of the Oklahoma City Thunder who have the best record in the West, and four games behind the Minnesota Timberwolves in third.

Most recently, the Hawks came into L.A. without Trae Young and beat the Clippers by 17 points. It was their second loss in a row and fourth in the last five games.

"My confidence doesn't waver, we have a great team. We know we're a great team. We played to that potential to go 26-5 and beat some good teams. But right now we have to do the necessary things to get out of this rut."-Tyronn Lue

As well as falling out of the race for the first seed, their one-game lead over the Pelicans used to be a six-game advantage instead.

To dive deeper, it's not just the recent results, but more specifically their record against teams with a winning record. In their last 11 games against teams with a winning record, they are 3-9.

That 12-game sample size goes back to a win against the Miami Heat on Feb. 4. The other two wins came against the Golden State Warriors, who came into that game 26-25 and finished the night at .500, and the Timberwolves. The losses include two defeats to the Timberwolves, Pelicans, and Milwaukee Bucks; and a singular loss to the Thunder, Sacramento Kings, and Los Angeles Lakers.

The recent run highlights another problem, which is the Clippers' record against the teams closest to them. Overall on the season, the Clippers are 4-10 against the rest of the Western Conference's top-5 seeds, without a winning record against any of them.

Clippers record against the West's top teams Denver Nuggets 1-2 OKC Thunder 1-2 Minnesota Timberwolves 1-3 New Orleans Pelicans 1-3

The only game remaining against a true contender is a showdown against the Denver Nuggets in early April. Beyond the head-to-head tiebreakers and pushing them out of the race for the first seed, it's potentially a bad omen for what's to come in the second round of the playoffs.

Why It's Not the End of the World

Injuries have plagued the Clippers as of late

It would be unfair to talk about the Clippers' recent form without mentioning the injuries they're dealing with.

Russell Westbrook has missed the last nine games with a fractured hand, a run where the Clippers have gone 4-5. The trade for James Harden sacrificed squad depth, and with the prolonged absence of Westbrook, who is likely to miss the rest of the regular season, any of Harden, Kawhi Leonard, or Paul George missing a game highlights the squad's lack of depth. Even with them all playing, the loss of Westbrook is still being felt.

“He’s another guy that comes in with energy, giving us a fast pace. Another defender, another scorer. We definitely miss him.”-Kawhi Leonard

George has missed three games in the last 11, which were all losses, coming against the Kings, Lakers, and the second loss to the Bucks. Leonard also missed that Bucks loss and the latest loss to the Timberwolves turned after his injury in a game where he only played 12 minutes. James Harden missed two games before taking on the Hawks, which included the latest loss to the Pelicans.

Clippers Big 4 Stats Per Game Player Points Rebounds Assists Minutes Games Missed (Team Record) Kawhi Leonard 23.7 6.2 3.7 34.3 6 (3-3) Paul George 22.3 5.3 3.7 34.2 6 (3-3) James Harden 17.4 5.1 8.3 34.6 7 (4-3) Russell Westbrook 11.1 5.1 4.4 22.6 9 (4-5)

Injuries have long been the Clippers' biggest concern. Going back to last season, the Clippers entered the playoffs without George, and lost Leonard for the final four games against the Phoenix Suns after an injury in Game One, leaving just Westbrook for the rest of the series. That came two years after Leonard's ACL injury in 2021 took him out of the Western Conference Finals.

With that in mind, seeding and form comes second to health on the list of Clippers' priorities. Their last healthy playoff run was the blown 3-1 lead to the Nuggets in the bubble, and they are yet to see a healthy opportunity to redeem that collapse. If regular-season precautions cost them games and seeding, it will all be worth it if they can enter the playoffs intact.

Nobody on the Clippers averages even 35 minutes per game, which will certainly change in the playoffs. Assuming health, more time with their stars on the floor will be its own fix for part of the Clippers' current problems.

It's not just minutes, but play style. Lue spoke about how roles were affected to stay healthy, specifically in regards to George's role after a win against the Chicago Bulls last week.

"We didn't want to get him worn down throughout the course of the season and having to make every play in pick and roll, hitting the ground and getting ot the free throw line. — When we get to the playoffs, we know exactly what we want to do."-Lue

The Head-to-Head Records

Should the 4-10 Record Scare LA?

They may have losing records against all four, but except for the Nuggets, who are the reigning champions, the Clippers and their core have far more post-season experience than the other three teams near them in the standings.

The Clippers aren't known for having a deep post-season history, but still have a coach with a championship and their best player is a two-time Finals MVP. They were in the Western Conference finals three seasons ago despite losing Leonard in a tied series in the Western Conference Semi-Finals against the top-seeded Utah Jazz.

Meanwhile, none of the Timberwolves, Thunder, or Pelicans, who are all younger teams, have won a playoff series with the current iterations of their teams.

It's often been shown that regular season head-to-head does not matter come the playoffs. Just last season, neither the Heat nor the Nuggets had a winning regular season record against any of the three teams they faced in their respective playoff runs, and both made the finals with relative conviction.

If the Clippers can go into the playoffs with their core players healthy, there's reason to believe the 25-6 run they went in is a more proper representation of the team's playoff potential than the current dip.