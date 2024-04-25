Highlights Warriors' 2016-17 dominance with Curry and Durant redefined NBA offense and secured a nearly perfect season.

The NBA has changed a lot over the last 10 years.

Offenses have gotten even more advanced and defenses guard against different actions. The hierarchy among players has changed, too, ringing in a new era of superstars, though the old guard is still standing strong.

Even still, despite the change in style of play and quality of competition, it's a fun practice to rank the past 10 NBA champions. In just 10 years, there are a few teams who've been almost lost to time and the shifting of the league. And there are a few teams who are timeless and will go down as some of the best teams in NBA history.

Here's a look at each NBA championship team since 2014, ranked.

1 2016-17 Golden State Warriors

Curry, Durant led the Warriors to the title

It's hard to overstate the dominance of the Golden State Warriors in their first year with Kevin Durant. Coming off a historic 73-win season (and a historic meltdown in the 2016 Finals), the Warriors added the most malleable superstar in the league to a well-oiled machine. The Warriors went 67-15 that season, and owned the NBA's best offense, second-best defense, and a whopping 11.4 net rating — a figure topped by only one other team since 2000, according to the NBA's stats site (the 2023-24 Boston Celtics).

Their postseason run was similarly dominant.

Warriors 2017 Postseason Run Round Opponent Result First round Blazers 4-0 Semifinals Jazz 4-0 Western Conference Finals Spurs 4-0 NBA Finals Cavaliers 4-1

The Warriors didn't lose a single game until the Finals. That one loss in the Finals came when they already led the series 3-0, meaning the championship was virtually locked up.

Don't knock the level of competition, either. The 2016-17 San Antonio Spurs were also dominant. They went 61-21 that season and finished ninth in offensive rating and first in defensive rating with a 7.4 net rating. The Warriors did have some luck on their side in that series: Kawhi Leonard injured his ankle in Game 1, and the Warriors overcame a 25-point deficit to steal the win. Leonard did not play again for the rest of the series.

However, the Cleveland Cavaliers were another force that the Warriors overcame. The Cavs went 12-1 in the lead-up to the Finals and likely would have repeated as NBA champions if they had played any other team but the Warriors. The Cavs nearly won Game 3 of that Finals series — a sliding-doors moment. The Cavs led by four with 90 seconds left to play, but the Warriors climbed back, punctuated by Durant's go-ahead, pull-up three-pointer with 45 seconds to play. That back-breaking shot sucked the air out of Cleveland and essentially sealed the title for the Warriors.

2 2013-14 San Antonio Spurs

The last run for the Spurs' Big Three

Is there a better feel-good revenge championship in recent history? The Spurs, in the late years of the Tim Duncan-Tony Parker-Manu Ginobili era, lost the 2013 Finals in heartbreaking fashion to the Miami Heat. Nobody in the sports world would have blamed them for falling off, given the brutal way they had let a championship slip through their fingers the previous year.

How did they respond? With perhaps the greatest team basketball the NBA has ever seen.

The Spurs went 62-20 with a league-leading 8.1 net rating in 2013-14. Though that team is remembered for its incredible offense, they were a stingy defensive team, allowing just 101.4 points per 100 possessions that season, fourth in the league.

San Antonio turned things up a notch in the postseason, against a difficult slate of teams.

San Antonio Spurs 2014 Playoff Success Round Opponent Result First round Mavericks 4-3 Semifinals Blazers 4-1 Western Conference Finals Thunder 4-2 NBA Finals Heat 4-1

The Mavs pushed the Spurs to the brink in the first round. And in the Western Conference Finals, the Spurs beat a hungry Thunder team, led by Durant (in his first MVP season) and Russell Westbrook.

But the story of the 2013-14 Spurs came in the Finals. Perhaps San Antonio was lucky to face a Heat team that was limping to their fourth straight Finals appearance, ragged from the wear-and-tear of the journey and the constant spotlight on them. Nonetheless, San Antonio eviscerated Miami, slicing through their defense, selflessly moving the ball, and knocking down spots.

The Spurs posted an offensive rating of 120.8 and a 60.4% eFG in the Finals. They totaled 127 assists on 191 made baskets (the Heat, for reference, had 72 assists on 168 made baskets).

The Spurs' offense was so beautiful that it spawned multiple YouTube compilations.

3 2017-18 Golden State Warriors

The last championship Durant won in Golden State

The Warriors took their foot off the gas a bit in the 2017-18 season because it was clear nobody could beat them. Golden State's team stats from 2017-18 don't jump off the page like in previous years, but the team chemistry was better with Durant settled in.

Anyone who watched the Warriors that year dreaded the third-quarter eruption. This was when the Warriors, after loping through the first half, would decide to turn it on. Indeed, in the third quarters of the 2017-18 season, the Warriors outscored their opponents by 371 total points over the course of the season.

Their playoff run was fairly easy, minus one big test.

Warriors' Playoff Run, 2018 Round Opponent Result First round Spurs 4-1 Semifinals Pelicans 4-1 Western Conference Finals Rockets 4-3 NBA Finals Cavaliers 4-0

That big scare came in the Western Conference Finals when the Houston Rockets gave them all they could handle. The Warriors actually trailed that series 3-2, and may have gotten a little help with a hamstring injury that hampered Chris Paul at the end of that series.

Still, the best teams handle their opponents' best shots, and the Warriors did just that. When they got to the Finals, they smoked the Cavs and won a second straight title.

4 2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland came back down 3-1 to beat the Warriors

The Cavaliers in LeBron James' second stint in Cleveland never really had dominant regular seasons, but that was in part because they played like they couldn't wait to get to the playoffs.

But for a team that only seemed to try about 75% of the time, the '15-16 Cavs were still pretty great. Cleveland went 57-25 that year and posted the league's fourth-best point differential. The Big Three of James, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Love started to jell more, and the team more or less cruised, even with the midseason firing of head coach David Blatt and promotion of Tyronn Lue.

When they got to the playoffs, the Cavs flexed their muscles.

Cavaliers' 2016 Playoff Run Playoff Round Opponent Result First round Pistons 4-0 Semifinals Hawks 4-0 Eastern Conference Finals Raptors 4-2 NBA Finals Warriors 4-3

Of course, that Finals is the most memorable of the last decade. The Warriors looked ready to repeat as champions, going up 3-1, until Draymond Green got suspended for swinging at James' groin. That suspension opened the slightest crack for the Cavs, and they took advantage, winning three straight games to seal the championship and become the first team to overcome a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals.

We almost certainly wouldn't talk about that '15-16 Cavs team if they hadn't completed the comeback, but they did, and rightfully earned a place as one of the NBA's all-time best champions.

5 2014-15 Golden State Warriors

The first championship Curry and Co. won

The team that started it all. This was the year Curry became an MVP and game-wrecking force and Green became a singular two-way force unlike anyone else in the league. Of course, around them, they had valuable shooters, defenders, and passers.

It's easy to forget what the Warriors were like at the moment they exploded. There was no other offensive attack like them, and they were just as strong of a defensive team. They went 20-2 to begin the season — a 74-win pace — before finishing 67-15 with the league's second-best offense and No.1 defense.

The only reason they fall to fifth on this list is because the playoffs exposed them slightly as a young, small-ish team who didn't quite know how to win games in the mud.

Warriors' 2015 Playoff Run Playoff Round Opponent Result First round Pelicans 4-0 Semifinals Grizzlies 4-2 Conference Finals Rockets 4-1 NBA Finaals Cavaliers 4-2

There were some close calls in the playoffs, like going down 2-1 to both the Grizzlies and Cavaliers. In both those cases, the Warriors' identity was threatened, and they looked a little unsure how to beat teams who slowed down the pace and made games ugly. Ultimately, the Warriors rallied each time, thanks in part to some brilliant coaching maneuvers, like ignoring Tony Allen on offense and going small against the Cavs.

They also got a tad lucky — the Cavs were missing Love and Irving in the Finals and still took a 2-1 lead. However, the Cavs role players eventually wore down, and James coudn't carry the team for a full series.

6 2022-23 Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokić finally got a ring for the Mile High City

The Denver Nuggets' stats from last season won't blow anyone away, but it's important to remember that they went through the motions over the final two months of the season.

Denver was devastating when they tried, rewarding fans and analysts who thought they had put together a championship contender with the acquisition of Aaron Gordon in 2021, only for Jamal Murray to tear his ACL.

The healthy 2022-23 Nuggets were a whirling offense built around Nikola Jokić's brilliant passing, Murray's bob-and-weave attack, and smart cutters and shooters. Their defense finished only 15th in defensive rating during the regular season, but they got a full three points better per 100 possessions when the playoffs rolled around.

And the playoffs are really where Denver shined. Nobody touched them all postseason.

Nuggets' 2023 Playoff Run Playoff Round Opponent Result First round Wolves 4-1 Semifinals Suns 4-2 Conference Finals Lakers 4-0 NBA Finals Heat 4-1

Sure, Denver dropped a game here or there, but they never looked like they were in trouble. Led by Jokic, the Nuggets played with poise and rarely got rattled. They had faith in their system, stayed true to themselves, and ultimately rolled through the playoffs.

A title run that included beating Durant, James, and Jimmy Butler is nothing to sneeze at.

7 2018-19 Toronto Raptors

Kawhi Leonard overcame injury in his lone season in Canada

On paper, this is one of the most stacked teams, in part because some of the young players have since improved. Give credit to Masai Ujiri for building a team consisting of Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Fred VanVleet, Serge Ibaka, Marc Gasol, and Norman Powell — a group that looks like a no-doubt contender.

But that wasn't necessarily the case for much of the year. The Raptors were young, and Leonard was in and out of the lineup all season with "load management." Furthermore, doubts persisted because the Raptors had been cursed in previous years by an inability to get over the hump. That looked like the case during the regular season, when the Milwaukeee Bucks went 62-20 while the Raptors went 58-24.

In the playoffs, however, the Raptors went through the gauntlet. They had a classic seven-game battle with the 76ers. And they overcame a 2-0 deficit to the Bucks to win the conference finals.

Raptors' 2019 Playoff Run Playoff Round Opponent Result First round Magic 4-1 Semifinals 76ers 4-3 Conference Finals Bucks 4-2 NBA Finals Warriors 4-2

It's a bit hard to rate the Raptors too highly when they played a beat-up Warriors team. Kevin Durant missed the first four games of the series, returned in Game 5, and immediately tore his Achilles. Thompson tore his ACL late in Game 6.

Still, the Raptors beat the opponents in front of them, and did so with a lot of grit. Had Leonard re-signed with the Raptors that offseason, it's possible this team could have become repeat champions.

8 2019-20 Los Angeles Lakers

"The Bubble" took away some mystique from this title

The beginning of COVID-19 and ensuing suspension of the season has blurred the 2019-20 season.

Well, before the season was suspended, the Los Angeles Lakers were 49-14. They were first in the West by five games. They were fourth in offensive rating, third in defensive rating, and second in net rating. Anthony Davis, in his first season in LA, was a natural partner for a still-in-his-prime LeBron James, and the Lakers were a tough, defensive-minded team with lots of shooting around their two stars.

Of course, the season was suspended, then resumed four months later in the Disney bubble.

How much weight do you put on a dominant playoff run in the bubble?

Lakers' 2020 Playoff Run Playoff Round Opponent Result First Round Blazers 4-1 Semifinals Rockets 4-1 Conference Finas Nuggets 4-1 NBA Finals Heat 4-2

Some people discount that run entirely: there were no fans, no pressure-packed arenas, and half of the opponents wanted to get out of their ASAP.

Others put a lot of stock into that championship: the Lakers played through isolation, strict COVID-19 protocols, little contact from the outside world, turbulent social times, and stale arenas. While some players have said they wanted to get out of the Disney bubble quickly out of boredom, others have acknowledged how mentally challenging it was to get up for games and to stay locked in in such a bizarre setting.

Ultimately, we fall somewhere in-between. The Lakers won a championship with a large asterisk, but they won it nonetheless, and this was a team that appeared to be headed for great things, even if the pandemic had never happened.

9 2020-21 Milwaukee Bucks

Despite dominance from Giannis, this title ranks low

Is this the least memorable champion of the last decade?

That's no shade toward Milwaukee, but it's hard to think of a distinctive feature of the 2020-21 Bucks. Playing in the bizarre COVID-shortened season, in mostly empty arenas, the Bucks, in their third year under Mike Budenholzer, went 46-26 (53 wins in an 82-game season). They were fifth in offense and ninth in defense. Many people had thought it might be the end of Budenholzer if the Bucks didn't rally in the posteason.

Luckily, they did.

Bucks' 2021 Playoff Run Playoff Round Opponent Result First Round Heat 4-0 Semifinals Nets 4-3 Conference Finals Hawks 4-2 NBA Finals Suns 4-2

The Bucks avenged a first-round upset to the Heat in the bubble the year before. The battle with the Nets was a classic, seven-game brawl that Brooklyn likely would have won if, A. Kyrie Irving and James Harden were healthy, B. Kevin Durant hadn't stepped on the three-point line on a would-be game-winner in Game 7.

Playing a scrappy Hawks team nobody saw coming is perhaps an easy rout to the Finals, but the Bucks still took care of business. And in the Finals, they overcame a 2-0 deficit to the Suns, thanks to some late-game heroics from Giannis Antetokounmpo (and perhaps a COVID-19 outbreak within the Suns).

10 2021-22 Golden State Warriors

Perhaps the last ring GSW will win with this core

This might sound bizarre to say, given how the Warriors have dominated this list, but given what we now know, it's possible this is one of the most unlikely, one-off championships in recent NBA history.

Here's a look at the Warriors' last five seasons:

2019-20: Went 15-50, Curry played just five games, Thompson didn't play any

2020-21: Went 39-33, Curry was back, but Thompso was not. They made the play-in tournament, but did not make the playoffs

2021-22: 53-29, won the championship with the Big Three healthy and a reloaded supporting cast

2022-23: 44-38, lost in the second round of the playoffs

2023-24: 46-36, lost in the play-in tournament

So, 2021-22 is a major outlier.

Even then, there were not a ton of signs that this was a championship team. They were the second-best defensive team, but finished only 16th in defensive rating. They got Thompson back from injury midway through the season, but he was obviously not yet himself on the floor.

The playoffs is when they rounded into form, though it wasn't necessarily the most impressive slate.

Warriors' 2022 Playoff Run Playoff Round Opponent Result First Round Nuggets 4-1 Semifinals Grizzlies 4-2 Conference Finals Mavericks 4-1 NBA Finas Celtics 4-2

The Nuggets were still without Jamal Murray in the first round. Ja Morant missed the last three games of the Grizzlies series, as Memphis gave the Warriors a good battle. The Mavs had made a nice run to the conference finals, but were a flawed team and Luka Dončić was running on fumes.

Winning the Finals, however, was an impressive showing from a team with championship grit. Curry put together an all-time Finals series, averaging 31 points per game on 43% three-point shooting, while he got huge help from Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole (of all people!). The 2021-22 Boston Celtics were a legitimately good team that had dominated the second half of the season. The Warriors were able to unnerve them and steal the championship.

That fourth Warriors championship gets lumped into the overall Warriors dynasty, but it now appears to be a major outlier of the 2020s.