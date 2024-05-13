Highlights Veteran Matthew Slater retired after 16 seasons with the Patriots earlier this offseason following a legendary special teams career.

Slater will stay with the Patriots as an advisor on Jerod Mayo's coaching staff, maintaining continuity in the organization.

Slater's experience will be crucial as the Patriots undergo a reset with rookie head coach Mayo and quarterback Drake Maye.

After saying goodbye to Tom Brady in 2020 and Bill Belichick earlier this offseason, the exodus of dynasty figureheads continued in February, as the New England Patriots' longest-tenured player announced his retirement.

Special teams ace Matthew Slater, a Patriot since 2008, decided to step away from the game after 16 NFL seasons. Slater was one of the most important leaders for the Patriots throughout his tenure and won three Super Bowls during his time with the team. He was named the Bart Starr Award Winner (for character) in 2017 and the Art Rooney Award Winner (for sportsmanship) in 2021, and he accrued ten Pro Bowls nods to go along with his two First-Team All-Pro honors and three Second Team All-Pro honors during his time in Foxborough.

Now, Slater will continue his NFL journey with the only organization he's ever known. He'll be joining Jerod Mayo's staff as an advisor to the first-time head coach, according to Mayo:

"Yeah, Slate is on the staff, and I am happy about that... he is an advisor for me on all things football, and honestly, the things off the field. He is a very smart individual and I would say we see most things the same way. And at the same time, I know he is a guy that will be honest with me. Once you put the head coach hat on, it is hard to find people that are honest with you."

Mayo and Slater were both selected by the Patriots in the 2008 draft; Mayo was taken tenth overall (in the first round) and Slater was picked 153rd overall (in the fifth round). As the Patriots attempt an organizational-wide reset under their rookie head coach and rookie quarterback Drake Maye, Slater's wisdom will be a valuable asset for the team's first season without Belichick this millennium.

Mayo Has Big Shoes To Fill

The Patriots won just six playoff games before Belichick took over

Mayo has been a coach with New England since 2019, having served as inside linebackers coach from 2019-2021 and then running the entire linebacker room from 2022-2023.

The decision wasn't a surprise to anyone involved, as Mayo has been seen as the heir apparent to Belichick ever since offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels departed for the Las Vegas Raiders' top coaching job (which he was subsequently fired from in less than two years).

Mayo has his work cut out for him, as the team has only made the playoffs once since Brady departed following the 2019 season.

The team hasn't been too active on the free agent market, mostly making small moves like signing offensive tackle Chukwuma Okarafor and bringing in wide receiver K.J. Osborn. Rather, their efforts have primarily been focused on retaining in-house talent, as safety Kyle Dugger, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, defensive lineman Christian Barmore, offensive tackle Mike Onwenu and others were all signed to extensions this offseason.

The biggest outside additions to the roster were through the draft, where the team added Maye with the hopes the UNC product will step in as the franchise signal caller in the near-future. The team focused primarily on offense in the seven-round event, as all but one of their eight selections (sixth-round cornerback Marcellas Dial) play on that side of the ball.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In the Super Bowl era pre-Belichick, the New England Patriots posted a 6-9 record in the postseason, including an 0-for-2 performance in Super Bowls.

Though Mayo is part of the decision-making braintrust, the team also hired Eliot Wolf to serve as the team's first de facto general manager since before Belichick took over.

There will continue to be a lot of change taking place in New England as the final pieces from their dynasty move on, but retaining Slater as a coach will only help ease the transition of eras from Belichick to Mayo. If Maye can take the league by storm early on, the Patriots could return to relevancy sooner than most expect.

