Darwin Nunez is reportedly former manager Jorge Jesus' top target to bolster Al-Hilal's attack, and the Liverpool striker's Anfield future is in major doubt, as per Fichajes.net.

The Uruguayan forward has lost Arne Slot's trust and his place in the Reds' team. He's started seven of 15 Premier League games, finding the net twice while providing two assists.

Nunez arrived at Liverpool from Benfica in July 2022 in a club-record £85 million deal, with an initial payment of £64 million being paid to the Liga Portugal giants. He was one of Europe's deadliest finishers while at the Estadio da Luz, bagging 48 goals in 85 games across competitions.

The 25-year-old has failed to replicate those goalscoring numbers in his two years with the Merseysiders. Slot prefers Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo over the 33-cap Uruguay international with three years left on his contract.

Darwin Nunez Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances (starts) 15 (7) Goals 2 Expected Goals (xG) 2.41 Scoring Frequency 380min Goals Per Game 0.1 Shots Per Game 1.4 Shots On Target Per Game 0.5 Big Chances Missed 3 Goal Conversion 10%

Jorge Jesus Wants Reunion With Liverpool's Nunez

The Reds Demand £84 million for the forward

Al-Hilal are reportedly prepared to offer Nunez an escape from his difficult situation at Anfield. The Saudi Pro League giants' manager, Jesus, is said to be driving their potential pursuit of the Uruguayan, having previously worked with him at Benfica.

Liverpool have slapped a hefty £84 million (€100 million) price tag on Nunez. This could be a stumbling block for the Saudi league leaders, but they may be willing to fulfill Jesus' wish, given the Portuguese coach delivered an unbeaten title-winning season in 2024.

Al-Hilal have been hugely dominant in Saudi Arabia since Jesus arrived in July 2023. They captured Aleksandr Mitrovic a month later from Fulham for £46 million, and the 30-year-old Serbian has been thriving as their talisman up top.

However, Jesus is said to have 'fond memories' of his time with Nunez at Benfica. He was eager to keep the Uruguayan when speaking in late 2020 amid reported interest from Barcelona and Manchester City:

"He is starting to kick off a brilliant career. He has to stay a long time at Benfica, regardless of financial interests, to be more and more a player. The more years he stays, the better player he will be in the future."

Nunez spent two more years in Portugal before making his big-money move to Liverpool. The Merseysiders seem to have run out of patience with his lack of goalscoring potency and are prepared to cash in. AC Milan are reportedly also monitoring Nunez's situation, although a summer transfer is more likely than a January exit.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 13/01/2025.

